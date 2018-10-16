English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Women Should've Shared #MeToo Stories Immediately: Bappi Lahiri
Bappi Lahiri feels women should have shared their sexual harassment stories when they happened as he feels they would have got due justice for it.
Bappi Lahiri (Image: Twitter/ Bappi Lahiri official)
Loading...
Veteran singer-composer Bappi Lahiri feels women should have shared their sexual harassment stories when they happened as he feels they would have got due justice for it.
Bappi interacted with the media at the music launch of "Mausam Ikrar Ke Do Pal Pyar Ke", along with the film's cast Mukesh Bharti and Manju Bharti, and director Partho Ghosh here on Monday.
On the MeToo movement, Bappi said: "In India, we respect women -- whether it's our mother, sister, daughter or a wife. I live in the US for six months every year, but I don't think any country has such beautiful culture like our country. The MeToo movement has been happening in Hollywood as well, but in India, women are bringing out decade-old incidents in the media and social media.
"So, my point is that when it happened to those women, then why they didn't file FIRs immediately? If all these things would have been revealed earlier, they would have got due justice for it. Now we are launching the music of ‘Mausam Ikrar Ke Do Pal Pyar Ke' and if we talk about this film 10 years later, then it is of no use," he added.
On his association with Ghosh, Bappi said he is "brilliant".
"We have earlier worked together for ‘Dalal' and now we have worked for this new film. I had a really great time composing music for ‘Mausam Ikrar Ke Do Pal Pyar Ke'. My son Bappa Lahiri also worked really hard to compose songs for this film. I think we have made a really good film and I hope it does well," Bappi said.
The movie features Ganesh Acharya, Mukesh Bharti, Manju Bharti and Madalsa Sharma. It will release on November 2.
Bappi interacted with the media at the music launch of "Mausam Ikrar Ke Do Pal Pyar Ke", along with the film's cast Mukesh Bharti and Manju Bharti, and director Partho Ghosh here on Monday.
On the MeToo movement, Bappi said: "In India, we respect women -- whether it's our mother, sister, daughter or a wife. I live in the US for six months every year, but I don't think any country has such beautiful culture like our country. The MeToo movement has been happening in Hollywood as well, but in India, women are bringing out decade-old incidents in the media and social media.
"So, my point is that when it happened to those women, then why they didn't file FIRs immediately? If all these things would have been revealed earlier, they would have got due justice for it. Now we are launching the music of ‘Mausam Ikrar Ke Do Pal Pyar Ke' and if we talk about this film 10 years later, then it is of no use," he added.
On his association with Ghosh, Bappi said he is "brilliant".
"We have earlier worked together for ‘Dalal' and now we have worked for this new film. I had a really great time composing music for ‘Mausam Ikrar Ke Do Pal Pyar Ke'. My son Bappa Lahiri also worked really hard to compose songs for this film. I think we have made a really good film and I hope it does well," Bappi said.
The movie features Ganesh Acharya, Mukesh Bharti, Manju Bharti and Madalsa Sharma. It will release on November 2.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
News18 Festivals: Enjoy The Delicious Thakur Bari Bhog
-
Friday 12 October , 2018
Tumbbad Movie Review: Tale Of Greed, Courage And Prophecies
-
Friday 05 October , 2018
Movie Review: With Andhadhun, You Never Know What's Next
-
Friday 05 October , 2018
Movie Review: Loveyatri is Annoyingly Cliched
-
Friday 28 September , 2018
Movie Review: Sui Dhaaga Is All About Indomitable Spirit
News18 Festivals: Enjoy The Delicious Thakur Bari Bhog
Friday 12 October , 2018 Tumbbad Movie Review: Tale Of Greed, Courage And Prophecies
Friday 05 October , 2018 Movie Review: With Andhadhun, You Never Know What's Next
Friday 05 October , 2018 Movie Review: Loveyatri is Annoyingly Cliched
Friday 28 September , 2018 Movie Review: Sui Dhaaga Is All About Indomitable Spirit
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Prithvi Shaw Boost for Formidable Mumbai Ahead of Vijay Hazare Semi-final vs Hyderabad
- Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar Make It Official on Instagram; See Picture
- #90sMoviesIn2018: Kuch Kuch Hota Hai Taught Me a Very Skewed Idea of Beauty
- Samsung Galaxy W2019 Listed on TENNA Will Have Two 4.2-Inch Screens, 3,000mAh Battery
- Bollywood Star Salman Khan Spotted Driving Polaris RZR1000 in Dubai
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...