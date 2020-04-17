MOVIES

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#MakeYourOwnMask#IndiaGives#IndiaPositive
News18 »
1-MIN READ

'Wonder What was Served in Buffet': Raveena Tandon Takes Jibe at Nikhil Kumaraswamy's Wedding

'Wonder What was Served in Buffet': Raveena Tandon Takes Jibe at Nikhil Kumaraswamy's Wedding

Bollywood actress Raveena Tandon took a jibe at Nikhil Kumaraswamy's wedding in Karnataka, which allegedly broke a number of coronavirus lockdown rules.

  • News18.com
  • Last Updated: April 17, 2020, 5:16 PM IST
Share this:

Bollywood actress Raveena Tandon took a jibe at Nikhil Kumaraswamy's wedding in Karnataka, which allegedly broke a number of coronavirus lockdown rules. Actor Nikhil, who is the son of former Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy, tied the knot with Revathi, the grand-niece of former Karnataka housing minister M Krishnappa at a farmhouse on Friday.

Pictures from the ceremony with more than permitted people gathered at a place during the lockdown and guests not putting masks and violating the norms of social distancing are being widely shared across social media.

Re-tweeting the news of the wedding on Twitter, Raveena wrote, "Ok. Obviously poor souls are not aware that many in the country not being able to reach their families and are going hungry,while the rest are trying to help others override this crisis.Wonder what was served in the buffet.. #SocialDistancing." (sic)

Meanwhile, questions are also being raised on the authorities, as to why permission was given to the Gowdas for going ahead with the wedding.

In defence, JDS MLC Saravana said that the family was following the lockdown rules as much as possible and insisted that only 30 guests be in attendance.

Two months ago, the couple's engagement itself saw a huge crowd that attended the function at a private hotel in Bengaluru. The family had then told well wishers to bless the couple from wherever they were, and that the couple would hold a reception for them once the restrictions were lifted.

Follow @News18Movies for more


Share this:

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

Next Story

COVID-19 Tracker
Helpline Number:
  • India
  • World

  • Active Cases

    11,201

    +377*  

  • Total Confirmed

    13,387

    +628*  

  • Cured/Discharged

    1,749

    +234*  

  • Total DEATHS

    437

    +17*  
*change over the previous day
Data Source: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, India
Updated: April 17 (08:00 AM)
Testing centres

World

  • Active Cases

    1,469,342

    +54,647*  

  • Total Confirmed

    2,165,500

    +95,681*

  • Cured/Discharged

    550,453

    +32,522*  

  • Total DEATHS

    145,705

    +8,512*
*change over the previous day
Data Source: Various
Testing centres