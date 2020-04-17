'Wonder What was Served in Buffet': Raveena Tandon Takes Jibe at Nikhil Kumaraswamy's Wedding

Bollywood actress Raveena Tandon took a jibe at Nikhil Kumaraswamy's wedding in Karnataka, which allegedly broke a number of coronavirus lockdown rules. Actor Nikhil, who is the son of former Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy, tied the knot with Revathi, the grand-niece of former Karnataka housing minister M Krishnappa at a farmhouse on Friday.

Pictures from the ceremony with more than permitted people gathered at a place during the lockdown and guests not putting masks and violating the norms of social distancing are being widely shared across social media.

Re-tweeting the news of the wedding on Twitter, Raveena wrote, "Ok. Obviously poor souls are not aware that many in the country not being able to reach their families and are going hungry,while the rest are trying to help others override this crisis.Wonder what was served in the buffet.. #SocialDistancing." (sic)

Ok. Obviously poor souls are not aware that many in the country not being able to reach their families and are going hungry,while the rest are trying to help others override this crisis.Wonder what was served in the buffet.. #SocialDistancing #unheededwarnings #vipentitlement https://t.co/KPrZFkjHGw — Raveena Tandon (@TandonRaveena) April 17, 2020

Meanwhile, questions are also being raised on the authorities, as to why permission was given to the Gowdas for going ahead with the wedding.

In defence, JDS MLC Saravana said that the family was following the lockdown rules as much as possible and insisted that only 30 guests be in attendance.

Two months ago, the couple's engagement itself saw a huge crowd that attended the function at a private hotel in Bengaluru. The family had then told well wishers to bless the couple from wherever they were, and that the couple would hold a reception for them once the restrictions were lifted.

