Wonder Woman 1984: Gal Gadot's Film Delayed by Seven Months, Check New Release Date Here
DC fans will have to wait for one more year to see Gal Gadot return as Wonder Woman.
Image: YouTube still from Warner Bros' Wonder Woman. (Warner Bros. Pictures)
Gal Gadot took the world by a storm when she appeared as Wonder Woman in 2017. But DC fans will have to wait for one more year to see Gal Gadot return as Wonder Woman because the much-anticipated sequel has been pushed by seven months.
The film, which was earlier scheduled to hit the screens on June 5, 2020, has now been pushed to November 1, 2019.
Sharing the news on Twitter, Gadot wrote, "Super excited to announce that, thanks to the changing landscape, we are able to put Wonder Woman back to its rightful home. June 5, 2020. Be there or be square!!!"
Although fans were not as excited with the date as the Wonder Woman herself. While one of the fans calculated 591 as the exact number of days left for the release, some said they expected it in 2019.
For the unversed, Wonder woman 1984 is set in the era Cold War when Diana Prince comes into conflict with the Soviet Union and finds a formidable foe in the form of the Cheetah played by Kristin Wiig.
Also, we will see Diana's love interest Steve Trevor in the sequel. Presumably, Trevor sacrificed his life while saving millions in the previous film. As per a picture shared by film’s director Petty Jenkins, Trevor (Chris Pine) looks older in the new film.
Is Steve really resurrected or he is just a part of Diana's imagination, we'll find out on June 5, 2020.
