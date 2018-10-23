GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

Wonder Woman 1984: Gal Gadot's Film Delayed by Seven Months, Check New Release Date Here

DC fans will have to wait for one more year to see Gal Gadot return as Wonder Woman.

News18.com

Updated:October 23, 2018, 1:03 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Wonder Woman 1984: Gal Gadot's Film Delayed by Seven Months, Check New Release Date Here
Image: YouTube still from Warner Bros' Wonder Woman. (Warner Bros. Pictures)
Loading...
Gal Gadot took the world by a storm when she appeared as Wonder Woman in 2017. But DC fans will have to wait for one more year to see Gal Gadot return as Wonder Woman because the much-anticipated sequel has been pushed by seven months.

The film, which was earlier scheduled to hit the screens on June 5, 2020, has now been pushed to November 1, 2019.

Sharing the news on Twitter, Gadot wrote, "Super excited to announce that, thanks to the changing landscape, we are able to put Wonder Woman back to its rightful home. June 5, 2020. Be there or be square!!!"



Although fans were not as excited with the date as the Wonder Woman herself. While one of the fans calculated 591 as the exact number of days left for the release, some said they expected it in 2019.







For the unversed, Wonder woman 1984 is set in the era Cold War when Diana Prince comes into conflict with the Soviet Union and finds a formidable foe in the form of the Cheetah played by Kristin Wiig.

Also, we will see Diana's love interest Steve Trevor in the sequel. Presumably, Trevor sacrificed his life while saving millions in the previous film. As per a picture shared by film’s director Petty Jenkins, Trevor (Chris Pine) looks older in the new film.




Is Steve really resurrected or he is just a part of Diana's imagination, we'll find out on June 5, 2020.

Follow @news18movies for more

Also read: Happy Birthday Malaika Arora! Check Out the Sizzling Style Icon's Fashion Evolution Over the Years
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Loading...