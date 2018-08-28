English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Wonder Woman 1984: Not Priyanka Chopra or Deepika Padukone, But This Indian Actress Will be Seen with Gal Gadot
Gal Gadot who took the screens by storms when she appeared as Wonder Woman in 2017 is all set to be back with the next instalment of the film Wonder Woman 1984.
Image: YouTube still from Warner Bros' Wonder Woman. (Warner Bros. Pictures)
Loading...
Names like Priyanka Chopra and Deepika Padukone have already established themselves in Hollywood. Following the lead is Soundarya Sharma, and guess what she is going to be seen in? Well, she will be a part of the much loved franchise Wonder Woman.
Gal Gadot who took the world by storms when she appeared as Wonder Woman in 2017 is all set to be back with the next instalment of the film titled Wonder Woman 1984.
In a statement to IANS, Soundarya Sharma shared her excitement to be a part of the DC Universe. She said, "This I can say is a 'dream coming true' situation. It's exhilarating to be a part of such a larger than life character film where you get to play your dream role. I have always dreamt of playing such a character and idolised it,"
The details of her character are kept under wraps, but it's believed that she has bagged a pivotal role in the film and will begin shooting for it by the end of October.
Earlier, Sharma had shared an edited picture of herself as Wonder Woman captioning it, "I've a secret to share guys, I can’t hold it any longer... 'I am the real WONDER WOMAN!'”
Calling Gal Gadot her icon, she also shared a Wonder Woman comic strip in the past.
For the uninitiated, Soundarya made her Bollywood debut in Sattwik Mohanty's Ranchi Diaries with Anupam Kher and Jimmy Shergill.
Wonder Woman 1984 will hit the screens in 2019.
Also Watch
Gal Gadot who took the world by storms when she appeared as Wonder Woman in 2017 is all set to be back with the next instalment of the film titled Wonder Woman 1984.
In a statement to IANS, Soundarya Sharma shared her excitement to be a part of the DC Universe. She said, "This I can say is a 'dream coming true' situation. It's exhilarating to be a part of such a larger than life character film where you get to play your dream role. I have always dreamt of playing such a character and idolised it,"
The details of her character are kept under wraps, but it's believed that she has bagged a pivotal role in the film and will begin shooting for it by the end of October.
Earlier, Sharma had shared an edited picture of herself as Wonder Woman captioning it, "I've a secret to share guys, I can’t hold it any longer... 'I am the real WONDER WOMAN!'”
Calling Gal Gadot her icon, she also shared a Wonder Woman comic strip in the past.
For the uninitiated, Soundarya made her Bollywood debut in Sattwik Mohanty's Ranchi Diaries with Anupam Kher and Jimmy Shergill.
Wonder Woman 1984 will hit the screens in 2019.
Also Watch
-
Happy Phirr Bhaag Jayegi: Funny In Patches
-
Wednesday 15 August , 2018
Rani Mukerji On Why Marriage, Motherhood Hasn't Changed Her Outlook Towards Films
-
Tuesday 14 August , 2018
Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh Set to Get Married
-
Monday 13 August , 2018
Watch: Remembering Sridevi on Her Birth Anniversary
-
Thursday 02 August , 2018
Fanney Khan: Anil Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao, Pihu Sand On Why You Should Stop Worrying About How You Look
Happy Phirr Bhaag Jayegi: Funny In Patches
Wednesday 15 August , 2018 Rani Mukerji On Why Marriage, Motherhood Hasn't Changed Her Outlook Towards Films
Tuesday 14 August , 2018 Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh Set to Get Married
Monday 13 August , 2018 Watch: Remembering Sridevi on Her Birth Anniversary
Thursday 02 August , 2018 Fanney Khan: Anil Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao, Pihu Sand On Why You Should Stop Worrying About How You Look
Loading...
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- Radhika Apte Had the 'Apt' Response to Trolls Critical of Her Omnipresence on Netflix
- Rare Apple 1 Computer Created by Steve Jobs Heads to Auction on Sept 25, Could Fetch $300,000
- NASA Has Shared The Images Of The Kerala Floods, Putting The Devastation in Perspective
- Remember the Dancing Uncle? He's Back With Mithun Chakraborty's Iconic 'Julie Julie'
- Asus Zenfone 5Z Gets Major Software Update: Face Unlock, Camera Improvements And More
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...