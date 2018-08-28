GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

Wonder Woman 1984: Not Priyanka Chopra or Deepika Padukone, But This Indian Actress Will be Seen with Gal Gadot

Gal Gadot who took the screens by storms when she appeared as Wonder Woman in 2017 is all set to be back with the next instalment of the film Wonder Woman 1984.

News18.com

Updated:August 28, 2018, 2:21 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Wonder Woman 1984: Not Priyanka Chopra or Deepika Padukone, But This Indian Actress Will be Seen with Gal Gadot
Image: YouTube still from Warner Bros' Wonder Woman. (Warner Bros. Pictures)
Loading...
Names like Priyanka Chopra and Deepika Padukone have already established themselves in Hollywood. Following the lead is Soundarya Sharma, and guess what she is going to be seen in? Well, she will be a part of the much loved franchise Wonder Woman.

Gal Gadot who took the world by storms when she appeared as Wonder Woman in 2017 is all set to be back with the next instalment of the film titled Wonder Woman 1984.

In a statement to IANS, Soundarya Sharma shared her excitement to be a part of the DC Universe. She said, "This I can say is a 'dream coming true' situation. It's exhilarating to be a part of such a larger than life character film where you get to play your dream role. I have always dreamt of playing such a character and idolised it,"

The details of her character are kept under wraps, but it's believed that she has bagged a pivotal role in the film and will begin shooting for it by the end of October.

Earlier, Sharma had shared an edited picture of herself as Wonder Woman captioning it, "I've a secret to share guys, I can’t hold it any longer... 'I am the real WONDER WOMAN!'”



Calling Gal Gadot her icon, she also shared a Wonder Woman comic strip in the past.

#Wonderwoman 👸🏻 #girlpower 🙋🏻#galgadot #myicon 💁🏻 #Gudiya 💃🏻

A post shared by Soundarya Sharma (@iamsoundaryasharma) on



For the uninitiated, Soundarya made her Bollywood debut in Sattwik Mohanty's Ranchi Diaries with Anupam Kher and Jimmy Shergill.

Wonder Woman 1984 will hit the screens in 2019.

Also Watch

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Video Wall

Fishermen of Kerala: The Real Heroes of the Disaster

Fishermen of Kerala: The Real Heroes of the Disaster

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
  • 8
    gold
  • 16
    SILVER
  • 21
    BRONZE
  • TOTAl 45
Loading...