Wonder Woman 1984 Poster: Gal Gadot Looks Fiery in New Golden Suit and Zachary Levi Loves It

On Wednesday night, Warner Bros gave us a glimpse into the world of Gal Gadot statter Wonder Woman 1984, the second installment in the franchise, with an official poster reveal. Featuring Gadot as the fierce Amazon warrior Daina Prince, the superhero action film releases on June 5, 2020. Wonder Woman 1984 is directed by Patty Jenkins and follows the successful first venture of the DC superhero that released in 2017.

The new poster has Gadot donning a fresh suit, a fiery golden colour armour body. She stands in the midst of multicoloured patterns that spell out WW (Wonder Woman). Jenkins shared the poster on her Twitter handle and said that the film and the makers will not be attending the San Diego Comic Con gathering this year. Jenkins also shared that the official tours and campaign for Wonder Woman 1984 with Gadot would begin starting December.

Gadot took to Instagram and shared the image of herself in the new suit with the fans. Spelling out the same message as the director she wrote, "Although all of us at Warner Brothers won’t be seeing you at SDCC - Hall H this year. We are so excited for what’s to come. So until then here’s a little gift from us to you.... #WW84 (sic)."

Reacting to the poster, new entrant into the DC Universe, actor Zachary Levi heaped praise on Gadot. Levi was seen in the recently released Shazam! He wrote, "I love gooooooolllllld! #toightloikatoiger (sic)."

The new film will place with Wonder Woman in the 1980s, where she will face Diana’s iconic adversary, Cheetah (Kristen Wiig).

