Wonder Woman 1984: Robin Wright Reveals How She Will Return to the DC Film
While fans wait for Wonder Woman 1984 to release, Robin Wright has spilled some beans about the upcoming film.
While fans wait for Wonder Woman 1984 to release, Robin Wright has spilled some beans about the upcoming film.
After the huge success of Wonder Woman, it's sequel Wonder Woman 1984 is all set to thrill the audience in 2020. Undisputedly, the two major highlights of the film were Gal Gadot and Robin Wright.
While fans wait for the upcoming film to release, Robin Wright has spilled some beans about the upcoming film. In a recent Netflix event See What’s Next: Asia, the House of Cards actress revealed how she'll return in the movie.
The Indian Express quoted the actress as saying, “It’s another flashback, of course. Because it has all happened in the past. And because we Amazonians never die, we never age apparently as well… So in the new movie, she will be yet again teaching young Diana a history lesson that she will use in her adulthood as Wonder Woman.”
For the unversed, in the first Wonder Woman film released last year, Wright was seen playing the role of an Amazonian warrior Antiope, who gave up her life while saving Diana during an attack.
Last month the makers of the film announced that the film has been delayed by seven months from its original release date.
June 5, 2020, is decided as the new release date while earlier the film was scheduled to release on November 1, 2019.
Sharing the news on Twitter, Gadot wrote, "Super excited to announce that, thanks to the changing landscape, we are able to put Wonder Woman back to its rightful home. June 5, 2020. Be there or be square!!!"
For the unversed, Wonder woman 1984 is set in the era Cold War when Diana Prince comes into conflict with the Soviet Union and finds a formidable foe in the form of the Cheetah played by Kristin Wiig.
