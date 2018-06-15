English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Wonder Woman 2: Gal Gadot Reveals Film's Title, Patty Jenkins Teases the Return of One Beloved Character
In the still, Gal's Diana is seen looking puzzled as she stares at a bunch of colour TVs with her reflection and Patty Jenkins tweets the return of Chris Pine as Steve Trevor.
Image: YouTube still from Warner Bros' Wonder Woman. (Warner Bros. Pictures)
The title of the much-anticipated sequel of Wonder Woman has been revealed and it denotes an era when something big happens in the life of Diana Prince. Titled Wonder Woman 1984, the title was revealed by the lead actor, Gal Gadot, herself with a still from the film.
In the still, Gal's Diana is seen staring at a bunch of colour TVs with a puzzled expression.
However, its the image tweeted by director Patty Jenkins that has come as a surprise to the fans. The image sees Chris Pine returning to his character of Steve Trevor. Yes, Diana's love interest who supposedly sacrificed his life, saving millions in the previous film, will be present in the sequel as well. An older Steve is seen wearing a jumpsuit and standing inside a mall, the culture which sprung up in the 80s in America.
There are speculations about Steve's return in the film as he doesn't look as old as he should, considering the 60-year gap. It is possible that Diana found a way to resurrect him or he's just a part of her imagination. It is unlikely that makers will reveal something as big as this in the initial stages of promotion.
In an interview given to USA Today, Jenkins revealed that she has a sentimental attachment to Trevor's character as her own father was a fighter pilot like him.
"Wonder Woman is literally the story (of my dad)," she said in a November interview. I found it was only a beautiful, wonderful thing to have Wonder Woman and have her guide through this world to be something I did understand and also admired." she had said.
The new faces joining the successful DC franchise are Kristin Wiig as the super-villain Cheetah and Pedro Pascal, whose character is yet to be announced.
The film is expected to release on November 1, 2019.
