1-min read

Wonder Woman Gal Gadot Joins the Cast of Dwayne Johnson Starrer Red Notice

Gadot will play a brilliant and mysterious figure in the art world.

IANS

Updated:June 12, 2018, 1:43 PM IST
Wonder Woman Gal Gadot Joins the Cast of Dwayne Johnson Starrer Red Notice
Image Courtesy: Reuters
Wonder Woman star Gal Gadot will star opposite Dwayne Johnson for the upcoming movie Red Notice. Rawson Marshall Thurber is directing the film from his original script. Its shooting will begin in April next year in Europe and it will release worldwide on June 12, 2020, reports hollywoodreporter.com.

Thurber flew to London for less than 30 hours just to pitch Gadot in person for the role.

The film's log line is being kept under wraps, but it is described as a globe-trotting, action-comedy, heist thriller designed as a three-hander between Johnson, Gadot and another male star who will soon be set. Gadot plays a brilliant and mysterious figure in the art world.

Red Notice will mark Gadot's first starring role outside the DC universe since she joined the A-list on Wonder Woman. She is currently shooting Wonder Woman 2, reuniting with director Patty Jenkins.

She recently aligned with Sue Kroll for My Dearest Fidel, a fact-based tale that is a potential star vehicle for her.

Read full article
