1-MIN READ

Wonder Woman Gal Gadot Wishes Dad on 60th Birthday, Says ‘Missing had Never Felt So Strong’

Gal Gadot won't be able to celebrate her father's 60th birthday with him due to the ongoing coronavirus. Ahead of his big day, the actress took to social media to share a note for him.

The coronavirus outbreak has halted the pace of life and made sure that we change our scheduled plans. Something similar happened to Wonder Woman actress Gal Gadot.

The actor is very close to her family and often shares pictures with her husband and other close ones. Taking to her social media account, Gal revealed that April 1 happened to be her father’s 60th birthday.

In the photo, Gal can be seen wearing a black sweater atop jeans as she smiles in the embrace of her old man, who is donning a blue checkered shirt and jeans.

“Oh the plans we’ve had,” the actor wrote on the caption. Saying that she missed him, Gal wrote, “missing had never felt so strong, so physical” with a heart emoji.

The actor mentioned that if not for the self-isolation necessary to tackle the spread of the virus, they were planning to spend the special occasion “together” and “in Atlanta between the Red Notice shoots”.

“Can’t wait to give you your birthday huge hug. You’re the perfect dad anybody could ask for,” the DC star concluded.

People have showered the post with love. Take a look:

Gal Gadot is all set to return as Wonder Woman in the second instalment of the DC movie series. After several delays, the movie Wonder Woman 1984 is scheduled for a June 5 release date.

