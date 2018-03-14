English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Wonder Woman Lynda Carter Shares Her #MeToo Story, Admits Being Sexually Harassed
Carter said that she didn’t speak out about sexual harassment at the time because she was afraid it would hurt her career.
Image: Getty Images
Wonder Woman actor Lynda Carter recently admitted that she was sexually harassed in her career. The actor who played the famed DC superhero in 1970s TV series didn't name her assaulter but said that he's already facing consequences for his actions. Amid the entire MeToo Campaign, Carter had been supportive of actors who came out and named and shamed their harassers including Hollywood mogul Harvey Weinstein.
In an interview given to Daily Beast, Lynda admitted that she faced inappropriate behavior from a man who she said had violated “a lot of people”. “He’s already being done in. There’s no advantage in piling on again,” Carter said. “There’s nothing legally I could add to it because I looked into it. I’m just another face in the crowd… I don’t want it to be about me, it’s not about me. It’s about him being a scumbag.”
“Who are you going to tell, your agent? Who’s going to believe you? No one’s going to believe you,” Carter said. “You’d say or hear, ‘Stay away from that guy.’ ‘Watch out for this casting director.’… That’s how you protected yourself: through the grapevine.”
She also revealed that the camera person on the Wonder Woman TV series set drilled a peephole into the wall of her dressing room. She didn't name the man but added that he was later fired from the job.
Carter said that watching the MeToo campaign develop into one of the most significant modern-day movement has been a moving experience for her. She hope that a permanent change happens from here, “though I think it’s regional. Often in red states you find racism, and where you find racism you also find sexism.” she noted.
