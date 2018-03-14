GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo

LIVE Bye-Election Results 2018

Live Blog [+]
»
1-min read

Wonder Woman Lynda Carter Shares Her #MeToo Story, Admits Being Sexually Harassed

Carter said that she didn’t speak out about sexual harassment at the time because she was afraid it would hurt her career.

News18.com

Updated:March 14, 2018, 1:17 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Wonder Woman Lynda Carter Shares Her #MeToo Story, Admits Being Sexually Harassed
Image: Getty Images
Wonder Woman actor Lynda Carter recently admitted that she was sexually harassed in her career. The actor who played the famed DC superhero in 1970s TV series didn't name her assaulter but said that he's already facing consequences for his actions. Amid the entire MeToo Campaign, Carter had been supportive of actors who came out and named and shamed their harassers including Hollywood mogul Harvey Weinstein.

In an interview given to Daily Beast, Lynda admitted that she faced inappropriate behavior from a man who she said had violated “a lot of people”. “He’s already being done in. There’s no advantage in piling on again,” Carter said. “There’s nothing legally I could add to it because I looked into it. I’m just another face in the crowd… I don’t want it to be about me, it’s not about me. It’s about him being a scumbag.”

Carter said that she didn’t speak out about sexual harassment at the time because she was afraid it would hurt her career.

“Who are you going to tell, your agent? Who’s going to believe you? No one’s going to believe you,” Carter said. “You’d say or hear, ‘Stay away from that guy.’ ‘Watch out for this casting director.’… That’s how you protected yourself: through the grapevine.”

She also revealed that the camera person on the Wonder Woman TV series set drilled a peephole into the wall of her dressing room. She didn't name the man but added that he was later fired from the job.

Carter said that watching the MeToo campaign develop into one of the most significant modern-day movement has been a moving experience for her. She hope that a permanent change happens from here, “though I think it’s regional. Often in red states you find racism, and where you find racism you also find sexism.” she noted.

Also Watch

| Edited by: Sameeksha
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

© Copyright Network18 Media and Investments Ltd 2016. All rights reserved. NETWORK 18 SITES