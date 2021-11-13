'Wonderful Experience': Neetu Kapoor Wraps Shooting For Jug Jugg Jeeyo

Veteran Bollywood actor Neetu Kapoor is all set to make a comeback on the big screen with comedy-drama Jug Jugg Jeeyo. According to reports, the yesteryear superstar wrapped the shoot for the film on Friday.

IG Post link: https://www.instagram.com/p/CWKiAdAISQm/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link

Informing her fans about the conclusion of the shoot, Neetu shared a stunning mirror selfie on her Instagram with the caption, “Finally wrapped #jugjuggjeeyo was such a wonderful experience.”

She further added, “Made some Lovely friends and gained confidence which was so needed at that time.”

Towards the end, she wrote that the movie will always be very special for her along with a heart and nazar amulet emoticon.

In the shared photo, the actor looks gorgeous in an ethnic peach-coloured suit with bangles and jewellery. Neetu shared this post about 23 hours ago and more than 95,000 people have liked it. Fans are congratulating her on completing the shoot of the film.

“Ma’am you are looking very beautiful. Looking forward to seeing you in the film Jug Jugg Jeeyo," wrote a fan.

Many other celebs, including Anil Kapoor, Kiara Advani, Maniesh Paul, and Sanjay Dutt’s eldest daughter Trishala Dutta, have expressed their love by commenting on her photo.

The veteran actor will be seen alongside Kiara Advani, Varun Dhawan, Anil Kapoor, Maniesh Paul and digital star Prajakta Kohli in the film. The cast and crew have been shooting the film at different locations for the past 8-9 months.

