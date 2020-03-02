Wonderful That 2 Contradicting Subjects Co-exist in Bollywood: Taapsee Pannu on Thappad and Kabir Singh

Actress Taapsee Pannu's latest release Thappad, helmed by filmmaker Anubhav Sinha, has been hailed widely by critics and members of the industry as a progressive film. Celebrities including Ayushmann Khurrana, Tahira Kashyap, Hansal Mehta, Rajkummar Rao, Javed Akhtar and many others have praised Thappad for its subject and treatment.

In a recent interview with Times of India, Taapsee was asked if Thappad was an alternative to Kabir Singh, where the protagonists can be seen hitting each other. "It is wonderful that two contradicting subjects co-exist in the same industry. There are people to spend money, time and effort on both the subjects, considering T-Series has bankrolled both the films. It is an interesting time. We are not those hard and fast extremists in the industry who are ‘if we have done this, we will never do that’ kind of people," she said.

Taapsee was also asked to opine about the fact that Thappad was called a 'male-bashing' film by many. To this she said, "That is sad. Just because we are telling you to re-look at your relationships, doesn’t make it male-bashing. The film is written from both a male and a female perspective. It is written by a man."

In Thappad, Taapsee plays Amrita, a homemaker in a seemingly happy marriage who gets slapped by her husband at a house party in a fit of rage. Amrita then chooses to walk out of the marriage, but the society around her tells her to forgive and forget the incident.

Thappad also stars Ratna Pathak Shah, Tanvi Azmi, Dia Mirza, Manav Kaul, Kumud Mishra, Ram Kapoor and Geetika Vidya Ohlyan.

