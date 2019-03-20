English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Wong Kar-Wai's New Film 'Blossoms' will be a Follow-Up to 'In The Mood for Love' and '2046'
Wong Kar Wai new film 'Blossoms' will be an addition to the informal 'Love' trilogy that constitute 'Days of Being Wild', 'In the Mood For Love' and '2046'.
Wong Kar-Wai was seemingly on a sabbatical after action film The Grandmaster, starring Tony Leung, released in 2013. Now, as claimed by Kar-Wai himself, his upcoming film Blossoms will be a follow up to the sci-fi romance-drama 2046 that released in 2004. 2046 is already a part of the informal Love trilogy, which constitute Days of Being Wild (1990) and In The Mood for Love (2000).
Blossoms is confirmed to be Kar-Wai's next film. Based on Jin Yucheng’s eponymous novel, the film follows three Shanghai residents from the early ’60s, at the end of China’s Cultural Revolution and through the ’90s.
As reported by filmstage.com, while speaking at Hong Kong Film Writers Association award ceremony, Kar Wai said that after working on the screenplay of Blossoms for the last four years, he has nearly completed working on it. He also said, "Blossoms would be the third part of In The Mood for Love and 2046. No actors have been cast yet, and they need to be able to speak Shanghainese.”
Kar-Wai added, "Shanghai is my hometown and the time that the book describes is the time of my absence from Hong Kong because I went to Hong Kong when I was 19, in ’63."
Kar-Wai is known for his distinct filmmaking and writing style that feature disillusioned characters in metropolitan cities, struggling with the idea of being, while they float in and out of a fluid narrative. He is famous for shooting his films without a formal script and dialogues, and rather relies on working with actors on set and spontaneity.
As a result, he also shoots for longer duration and prefers taking retakes. A lot of them, apparently. For all his obsessive style, Kar-Wai's films are a visual and narrative masterpiece. Films like As Tears Go By, In the Mood For Love, Chungking Express, Days of Being Wild, 2046 and others are regarded by many as one of the best in the genre. He is also known for associating with Christopher Doyle, who brings his vision on-screen with his creative cinematography.
Kar-Wai films are sure to make news, and the fact that Blossoms is a tie-up with In the Mood For Love and 2046, is even bigger. Days of Being Wild (1990), In the Mood For Love (2000) and 2046 (2004) feature Maggie Cheung and Tony Leung in lead and recurrent roles.
