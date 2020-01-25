Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
  • Municipal Corporations 9/10
  • TRS 8
  • INC 0
  • BJP 1
  • AIMIM 0
  • OTH 0
  • MUNICIPALITIES 115/120
  • TRS 97
  • INC 9
  • BJP 3
  • AIMIM 2
  • OTH 4
Refresh Data
News18 » Movies
1-min read

Won't be Surprised if I Woke Up with Kartik Aaryan in Bed, Says Alaya F

Alaya F said after watching Kartik Aaryan and Sara Ali Khan in Love Aaj Kal trailer, she wouldn't mind doing a steamy scene with him.

IANS

Updated:January 25, 2020, 4:49 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Won't be Surprised if I Woke Up with Kartik Aaryan in Bed, Says Alaya F
Alaya F said after watching Kartik Aaryan and Sara Ali Khan in Love Aaj Kal trailer, she wouldn't mind doing a steamy scene with him.

Actress Pooja Bedi's daughter Alaya F feels her colleague Ananya Panday doesn't have a good answer on nepotism.

Alaya will be making her debut in Bollywood with "Jawaani Jaaneman", which stars Saif Ali Khan and Tabu.

In a chat show, she was asked about the one thing she has that Ananya doesn't. To which, she said: "Ananya Panday doesn't have a good answer on nepotism but I do."

Talking about her contemporaries, Alaya said: "I look at all my contemporaries career graphs, every single one of them."

Sharing her fondness for Kartik Aaryan, Alaya said: "I wouldn't mind doing a steamy scene with Kartik Aaryan after watching the steamy scene between him and Sara in the ‘Love Aaj Kal' trailer."

Asked about her reaction if she found Kartik in her bed, she said: "I wouldn't be surprised if I woke up and found Kartik Aaryan in my bed."

Alaya also mentioned that she is prepared to tackle all the questions on her relationships.

"I am too simple to be single, I am too complicated to be in a relationship but I am just right to be in this industry," she said on Zoom's "By Invite Only" chat show.

In the ‘Kill Marry Hook-up' section, Alaya said: "I'd marry Varun Dhawan, hook up with Kartik and kill Ishaan Khatter".

As for choices in the same gender, she said: "I'd marry Sara Ali Khan, hook up with Janhvi Kapoor and kill Ananya Panday."

Follow @News18Movies for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram