movies

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :#Coronavirus#AssemblyElections2021#IPL2021#IndiaPositive
News18» News»Movies»Won't Compare if Singers are Bigger Than Actors, Says Rahul Vaidya
1-MIN READ

Won't Compare if Singers are Bigger Than Actors, Says Rahul Vaidya

Singer Rahul Vaidya had taken voluntary exit from the Bigg Boss 14 house.

Singer Rahul Vaidya had taken voluntary exit from the Bigg Boss 14 house.

Over the past months, Rahul Vaidya has constantly been in the news - first, because of his good form on Bigg Boss 14 and then, of course, there has been his much-talked-about romance.

Ever since singer Rahul Vaidya proposed to his girlfriend, model-actress Disha Parmar, on Bigg Boss 14, their fans have been excited to know when the duo will take the relationship to its next level.

A few days back, Rahul and Disha raised expectations of fans by posting “wedding pictures" that promptly went viral. It turned out soon enough the stills were of the new music video Madhanya that features Rahul and Disha.

The element of romance in his personal life has surely made Rahul, a teenybopper star since his Indian Idol days, a bigger glamour figure than ever before in his public life. Over the past months, he has constantly been in the news - first, because of his good form on Bigg Boss 14 (he finished first runner-up) and then, of course, there has been his much-talked-about romance.

RELATED NEWS

Does he feel he has been enjoying a filmstar-like popularity lately, or perhaps he enjoys a fan base bigger than many filmstars?

“I won’t want to compare if we are bigger than filmstars or not. Everyone has their space, it is beautiful. Everyone puts in insane amount of hard work. Musicians have a different kind of hard work and actors have a different kind. Everyone has their space," Rahul took a diplomatic line, in conversation with IANS.

He acknowledges that singers enjoy a massive fan base around the world, and the culture has finally trickled to India.

“I absolutely love actors and I think that is fantastic. In the West, Justin Bieber has more fans as music is universal. Musicians have hardcore fans. That culture has come to India, too. It’s come bigtime. Pop stars get attention and love and that is beautiful," he said.

Read all the Latest News and Breaking News here

Tags
first published:April 13, 2021, 11:43 IST