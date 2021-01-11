Won't Get Work if I Become 'Chubby' Again, Says Shehnaaz Gill

Shehnaaz Gill recently interacted with fans on social media in a live session. She shared that she has not "come to talk" with her followers but to show off her look after she was all dressed up for a shoot. But she ended up responding to some fans' questions and even sang a song during her live chat.

During one of the instances, Shehnaaz shared that she is not very good at doing her own make up, at least for professional shoots, and would like to learn the art so that she can save the money spent on hiring an artist.

She said, "Someone said that your makeup is looking good. I've done this by myself. I never knew how to even do my eyebrows. I see videos daily and learn doing eyebrows and after a long time, today they are done well. I wish I could do professional make up so that I can keep the money spent on hiring a make up artist."

Shehnaaz, who has also lost a lot of weight since her Bigg Boss 13 stint, responded to a fan who said that she looked better 'chubby'. Shehnaaz said, "I won't get work anymore if I become 'chubby'."

About losing weight during the coronavirus lockdown, Shehnaaz had shared in an interview, "A large amount of work has come to a standstill all around, so I thought why not just go for weight loss? Kuch logon ne mere weight ka mazak udaya tha 'Bigg Boss 13' mein. Kai log weight lose karte hain, maine socha chalo logon ko dikhati hoon ki main bhi patli ho sakti hoon. It's not difficult to lose weight if you really want to."

She will be featuring in a music video with Sidharth shukla, which releases on Valentine's Day.