'Won't Let Him...': Ramya Raghupati on Husband Naresh's 4th Marriage

Telugu actor Naresh and actress Pavitra Lokesh have been the talk of the town after they solidified their relationship and announced that the couple will be tying the knot very soon. The lip-lock video is now all over the internet.

While a few speculate that it is a promotional gimmick for the actor’s upcoming film titled Malli Pelli (which means Marry Again). However, Naresh’s current wife Ramya Raghupati has reportedly shared that she will not let the actor marry once again as they are not divorced yet.

She reportedly spoke with Telugu media regarding the same and accused him of stooping low levels as he is already married thrice and has one kid with each of them. Ramya also shared that she doesn’t want her son to go through this and become a product of a broken marriage. “I leave it to him. There is one judiciary here and one there, and he is answerable to both courts and himself,” she added.

Ramya also confirmed that she has not sought divorce or alimony but maintenance as they share a son. She also said that she will not get him to get married again as her son needs his father.

This came after Naresh shared a video on Twitter on New Year’s Eve. The video shows Naresh cutting a cake while Pavitra Lokesh stands beside him. They feed the cake to each other and in the next frame, both of them have a wine glass while they seal the deal on New Year. The video blackout and the text said, “Getting married soon.”

“New Year, New Beginnings, Need all your blessings, From us to all of you, Happy New Year – Me, Pavitra Lokesh,” Naresh wrote in the caption.

New Year ✨New Beginnings 💖Need all your blessings 🙏From us to all of you #HappyNewYear ❤️ - Mee #PavitraNaresh pic.twitter.com/JiEbWY4qTQ — H.E Dr Naresh VK actor (@ItsActorNaresh) December 31, 2022

Not long ago, the relationship between Naresh and Pavitra made headlines when Naresh’s estranged wife Ramya Raghupathi levelled allegations against him and hurled a slipper at him outside his hotel room where he was staying with Pavitra.

