Won't Take a Long Gap For Next Project, Says Rani Mukerji
With her latest film Hichki is earning box office numbers and winning hearts of many, Bollywood actress Rani Mukerji says that she will gear up for her next film soon instead of taking another break.
With her latest film Hichki is earning box office numbers and winning hearts of many, Bollywood actress Rani Mukerji says that she will gear up for her next film soon instead of taking another break.
Mumbai: With her latest film Hichki is earning box office numbers and winning hearts of many, Bollywood actress Rani Mukerji says that she will gear up for her next film soon instead of taking another break.
Holding her next move on films was based on the response of the audience, Rani, asked about how she will take the success of Hichki, said: "Yes, I told everyone that my next film will be depending on the audience response of 'Hichki'. I think now, I won't take a long gap, I will make my next comeback soon."
"I will be doing more films because that is something I always love doing. But there was a gap for four years because of my marriage and baby. I wanted to see if the audience would be interested to see me onscreen. Now that I know, people are more than happy to see me onscreen, even I am ready. There are projects that I kept on hold before the release of 'Hichki' will see the light of the day," said Rani who played the lead role of a teacher in the film.
She was present along with the director Siddharth P. Malhotra and creative producer Maneesh Sharma at a media meet here on Thursday to celebrate the success of Hichki.
The actress started shooting for the film when her daughter Adira was just 14 months old. Asked about how she finds the balance between motherhood and work, Rani said: "Well, she (her daughter) was of that age when babies take their first step.
"One day I came back from shooting and she took her first step. I do not want to miss out on any of her milestones, and taking the first step was surely one of them. I was nervous that what if I am shooting and she takes her first step?
"Mow she started understanding, especially during the promotion of the film that I go to work. So when I go back home, she says, 'Mumma please remove your make-up'. She does not like my makeup, just like her father. So that way, the DNA is working absolutely fine."
The film has released on March 23 and so far has earned Rs 22.70 crore net at the box office.
