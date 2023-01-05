Won't Take a Small Role Even If I Am Offered Rs 25 Crore: Nawazuddin Siddiqui

Nawazuddin Siddiqui has made a name for himself in the film industry. With his firm determination and stellar performances, the actor has proven that nothing is unachievable if you believe in your dreams. Now, in a recent interview with ETimes, the actor opened up about his take on playing small roles in films. The actor said, “In my career in this industry, I have worked in many films where I did small roles. And I am done with that.”

He further added, “Ab toh aap mujhe 25 crore bhi denge toh bhi main chhota role nahi karunga (Even if you give me Rs 25 crores now, I’ll not take up a small role). I feel that money and fame are just by-products of your work. If you just do your job well, money and fame will run after you. If you chase them, you will never find them, so just keep doing good work. We sometimes chase money and fame all our lives and get nothing. I believe that khudi ko itna enhance kar lo, khud ko aisa bana lo ki money aur fame aapke ghulam ban jaaye aur aap ke peeche bhaage (Enhance your skills and yourself in such a way, that money and fame shall chase you and be your slave)”.

Nawazuddin made his Bollywood debut with the 1999 Aamir Khan-starrer film Sarforsh. After that, he went on to appear in films, including Shool, Jungle, and Munnabhai MBBS. But in all these films, he played small roles, some lasting only a few minutes.

Nawazuddin rose to fame with Anurag Kashyap’s Gangs of Wasseypur. Some of his other hit films include Badlapur, Manto, Manjhi and the Netflix series Sacred Games. The actor was last seen in Heropanti 2, also starring Kriti Sanon and Tiger Shroff.

He has several films, including Tiku Weds Sheru, Bole Chudiyan and Jogira Sara Ra Ra, in his kitty. Nawazuddin will also hit the big screen with his upcoming US indie film Laxman Lopez. The film is directed by Mexico’s Roberto Girault, and stars Nawazuddin in the lead role.

Besides this, he will soon feature in his upcoming film Haddi, where he will be seen in the role of a transwoman. Directed by Akshat Ajay Sharma, the film also stars Anurag Kashyap and Shreedhar Dubey in leading roles.

