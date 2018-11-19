Woodpecker Film Fest to be Back with Sixth Edition

The Woodpecker International Film Festival (WIFF) will be back with the sixth edition in New Delhi this month.This year, the fest will screen several films and documentaries based on social issues.Short films and documentaries from India and other countries will be screened at the three-day festival at Siri Fort Auditorium in New Delhi. The fest will start from November 23.Around 58 films which deal with issues like migration, displacement, poverty and violence will be a part of the festival's film line-up."Roof Knocking" -- a short film on the ongoing violence in Gaza and "A House for the Syrians" -- a film about a community initiative to welcome a Syrian refugee family, will be screened on the opening day.Several films at WIFF will have women as the central protagonists. These include "Jasoosni-Look who's watching", "Veil Done", "Eye Test", "Nakusha", "Kiske Liye", "I Remember", "If You Dare Desire" and "Chori".Apart from film screenings, masterclasses and workshops will be held at the festival.Actor Avijit Dutt will conduct a storytelling masterclass, while National Award winning filmmaker Akanksha Sood will conduct a masterclass on wildlife filmmaking."The festival will bring the best of Indian and global cinema for film lovers and has an interesting line-up of films," Rao Narender Yadav, the festival's founder-director, said in a statement.International films like "Bullies", "Meet Peter", "My Dad Matthew", "Listening to a Smile", "Abu Adnan - Adnan's Father" and "Agwaetiti Obiuto" will also be screened at WIFF.Also, the festival will treat nature lovers by showcasing "David Attenborough's Ant Mountain", "White Wolves - Ghosts of The Arctic", "The Fight For The Arctic", "Wild Uganda" and "The Lions Rule EP1 - Death in the Glade".The WIFF will also hold an award ceremony to honour the filmmakers who are focusing on alternative ways of filmmaking and experimenting with new ideas and issues.