LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

Woody Allen Sues Amazon for $68 Million for Ending Multi-Film Deal Over Sexual Abuse Allegations

According to Allen’s complaint, Amazon never released his film A Rainy Day in New York and ended a four-picture movie deal with him in June 2018 over a 25-year-old allegation that it already knew about.

Associated Press

Updated:February 8, 2019, 1:48 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Woody Allen Sues Amazon for $68 Million for Ending Multi-Film Deal Over Sexual Abuse Allegations
Woody Allen. (Image: Instagram)
Loading...
Controversial filmmaker Woody Allen is suing Amazon for at least $68 million, saying that the company ended a four-picture movie deal last year after old accusations against him resurfaced in the press.

The lawsuit, filed on Thursday, says that Amazon knew about a “25-year-old” allegation before signing with Allen in 2017, but still used it as an excuse to back out of the deal.

“There simply was no legitimate ground for Amazon to renege on its promises,” the lawsuit says.

Allen’s daughter, Dylan Farrow, has said that Allen molested her in an attic in 1992 when she was 7 years old, which the filmmaker has repeatedly denied. The allegations were made public in 1992, and Farrow wrote about them in 2014, and then appeared in a TV interview early last year for the first time.

The lawsuit, which doesn’t mention Farrow by name, says Amazon ended the deal with Allen in June 2018. According to the complaint, Allen finished a film called A Rainy Day in New York that Amazon never released, breaching its contract.

Amazon did not respond to a request for comment on Thursday. The online retailer, based in Seattle, has been producing TV shows and movies in recent years to help boost its online video streaming service.

The more than $68 million that Allen is seeking from Amazon, includes additional payments for A Rainy Day in New York, plus payments for the three other unfinished films.

Follow @News18Movies for more.

Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram