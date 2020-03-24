English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu অসমীয়া Assamese ଓଡ଼ିଆOdia
Coronavirus
Woody Allen's Memoir Released By New Publisher Amid #MeToo Backlash

Image: Reuters Pictures

Grand Central Publishing, a division of Hachette Book Group (HBG), had acquired the memoir a year ago and was scheduled to release it on April 7 but dropped the deal after its employees walked-out in protest.

  • PTI
  • Last Updated: March 24, 2020, 12:55 PM IST
Weeks after Hachette Book Group decided not to publish embattled filmmaker Woody Allen's memoir 'Apropos of Nothing' following a massive backlash, Arcade Publishing has released the book in the US.

Arcade, which is an imprint of the independent publisher Skyhorse, released Apropos of Nothing on Monday in hardcover and e-book editions.

"We as publishers prefer to give voice to a respected writer and filmmaker, rather than bow to the politically correct pressures of the modern world."

"While we respect Hachette's decision to choose not to publish Woody Allen's book, we choose not to take sides but rather, firmly believe in upholding the right to Freedom of Speech," said Arcade editor Jeannette Seaver in a statement to NPR.com.

Allen has become a subject of discussion over the resurfacing of the sexual assault allegations leveled against him by his step-daughter Dylan Farrow, journalist Ronan Farrow's sister, which caught steam in the wake of the #MeToo uprising. He has repeatedly denied the accusations.

The walk-out followed criticism of the memoir from Ronan and Dylan.

