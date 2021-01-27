Work From Home Has Clearly Got Janhvi Kapoor Bored

Work from home has clearly not panned out to be interesting for actress Janhvi Kapoor. The actress has made it evident in her latest Instagram post. In the series of photos that she has shared one can see her posing in bored expressions. The stunning actress is wearing a furry sweater which she has teamed up with a Superman lower. She is seated in front of her laptop and is also sipping on her drink which has J.K written on it.

Giving her post a witty caption she wrote, “Work from home they said. It’ll be fun they said.” In less than six hours of being posted, her latest Instagram feed update has gotten nearly three lakh likes. Many of her fans have dropped in heart eye emojis, heart emojis, clap emojis as their appreciation on the post. Some of them went on to write things like love, pretty, nice; among other things.

Janhvi, who keeps giving a sneak peek of her life to her Insta fam, recently shared photos from her vacation. In the post, Janhvi has shared candid pictures of herself along with her friend in a forest. This post too was widely loved by her online family and they did not shy away from expressing their love for Janhvi.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Janhvi will soon be seen in Karan Johar’s multi starrer project Takht. The film will be starring Ranveer Singh, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Alia Bhatt, Vicky Kaushal, Bhumi Pednekar, and Anil Kapoor in pivotal roles. Takht will be the first film that Karan will be directing after Ae Dil Hai Mushkil. Further, it is also the first time that he will be making a period drama that will showcase the relationship between Mughal emperor Aurangzeb and his brother Dara Shukoh.