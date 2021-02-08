News18 Logo

Working On Series A More Satisfying Experience As Opposed To Films, Says Ranvir Shorey

New Delhi: Actor Ranvir Shorey, the star of cult movies such as “Lakshya”, “Khosla Ka Ghosla” and “Mithya”, says he has always aimed to strike a balance in his career by playing “a bouquet of characters”. Shorey, who reprised his role of Kalpesh Patel on the second season of the Eros Now sitcom comedy “Metro Park”, believes streaming platforms have come as a boon for actors in exploring a character.

“For an actor, a series is a better proposition because you get more time to flesh out your character. Although a series might be more work, it is definitely more satisfying as opposed to a film or a short film,” the 48-year-old actor told .


