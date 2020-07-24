Working on Shakuntala Devi a Fulfilling Experience, Says Sanya Malhotra

Actress Sanya Malhotra says working on the upcoming Shakuntala Devi biopic has been a fulfilling experience. In Shakuntala Devi, Sanya plays the role of late mathematics genius Shakuntala Devi's, Anupama Banerji.
View this post on Instagram
SINE to spin and whirl COS the full album is out!💃✨ Meet #ShakuntalaDeviOnPrime July 31, on @primevideoin @zeemusiccompany @jigarsaraiya @soulfulsachin @sachinjigar @sunidhichauhan5 @vayurus @vijayganguly @balanvidya @senguptajisshu @theamitsadh @directormenon @sonypicsprodns @ivikramix @abundantiaent @shikhaarif.sharma
"Working on Shakuntala Devi has been a very fulfilling experience. Being a part of such a talented cast and crew was very special, especially since this one explored a mother-daughter equation," she said.
Vidya Balan essays Shakuntala Devi in the film, which also stars Jisshu Sengupta and Amit Sadh.
Describing her chemistry with her co-stars, Sanya said: "I shared a lovely chemistry with Vidya ma'am. Similarly, I was also fortunate to spend a lot of time with Jisshu, who plays my father in the film."
Directed by Anu Menon, Shakuntala Devi is set to stream on July 31 on Amazon Prime Video.