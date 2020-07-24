MOVIES

Working on Shakuntala Devi a Fulfilling Experience, Says Sanya Malhotra

Sanya Malhotra in Shakuntala Devi

Actress Sanya Malhotra, who will be playing Shakuntala Devi's daughter Anupama Banerjee in the math genius's biopic, opened up about her relationship with on-screen mother Vidya Balan.

  • IANS
  • Last Updated: July 24, 2020, 7:09 PM IST
Actress Sanya Malhotra says working on the upcoming Shakuntala Devi biopic has been a fulfilling experience. In Shakuntala Devi, Sanya plays the role of late mathematics genius Shakuntala Devi's, Anupama Banerji.

"Working on Shakuntala Devi has been a very fulfilling experience. Being a part of such a talented cast and crew was very special, especially since this one explored a mother-daughter equation," she said.

Vidya Balan essays Shakuntala Devi in the film, which also stars Jisshu Sengupta and Amit Sadh.

Describing her chemistry with her co-stars, Sanya said: "I shared a lovely chemistry with Vidya ma'am. Similarly, I was also fortunate to spend a lot of time with Jisshu, who plays my father in the film."

Directed by Anu Menon, Shakuntala Devi is set to stream on July 31 on Amazon Prime Video.

