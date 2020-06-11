Working Stills from Sivakarthikeyan's Doctor Get Fans Excited

Sivakarthikeyan's upcoming movie Doctor is an action entertainer and new working stills from the upcoming movie have been shared online on Thursday raising fans' anticipation about the actor's forthcoming venture, which is directed by Nelson Dilipkumar and features Yogi Babu and Priyanka Mohan in pivotal roles.

In a freshly released still from Doctor, Sivakarthikeyan and Priyanka's characters can be seen on a boat as they enjoy the calm sea waters in each other's company. Another solo still of Priyanka show her character dressed in a traditional red sari with purple border and blouse. She wears a gajra in her hair and looks mesmerising as she smiles for the camera.

Sivakarthikeyan's stills show him dressed in formal shirts and polo neck T-shirts with pants and stethoscope around his neck. He looks every bit a serious doctor in the images. One of the pictures from the film sets show him seated in the middle of the crew as he cracks up on hearing something. One image with Yogi Babu, who is dressed in a cricketer's uniform, shows Sivakarthikeyan travelling inside a metro.

Check out newly released images from Doctor film here.

.@Siva_Kartikeyan 's #Doctor is a comedy action entertainer without any logic loopholes says @Nelsondilpkumar. Second half set in Goa. pic.twitter.com/u1MJMORiC1 — Rajasekar (@sekartweets) June 11, 2020

Doctor is jointly produced by Sivakarthikeyan's SK productions and KJR Studios. The movie will be set in Chennai and Goa.

