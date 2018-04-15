GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Working With Amitabh Bachchan Is A Bad Habit: Sujoy Ghosh

In 2016, Sujoy produced the film Te3n in which Big B not only appeared in a pivotal role but also sang the song Kyun Re

IANS

Updated:April 15, 2018, 9:30 AM IST
Working With Amitabh Bachchan Is A Bad Habit: Sujoy Ghosh
In 2016, Sujoy produced the film Te3n in which Big B not only appeared in a pivotal role but also sang the song Kyun Re
National award-winning filmmaker Sujoy Ghosh says he is planning to soon work with megastar Amitabh Bachchan.

After his last feature film Kahaani 2: Durga Rani Singh asked about his upcoming project, Ghosh told IANS: "Well, I am writing a script and hopefully I will be working with Amit Ji (Amitabh Bachchan). I think Amitabh Bachchan is a bad habit, if you work with him once, you want to work again and again…I have so many fond memories of him. I wish to work with him soon."

Big B first time tried out singing a Rabindranath Tagore's memorable poem Ekla cholo re in Ghosh's directorial venture Kahaani -- which went on to win three National awards.

In 2016, Sujoy produced the film Te3n in which Big B not only appeared in a pivotal role but also sang the song Kyun Re.

"He always supported me, whenever I went to him with anything, any offers, I never came back empty handed. I think that is the greatness of that man," Ghosh added.

