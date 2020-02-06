Working with Karan Johar is on Every Actor's Wishlist, Says Angad Bedi

Actor Angad Bedi, who will next be seen alongside Janhvi Kapoor in Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl, turns 37 today. Ahead of his birthday, we engaged him in a chat reflecting on his journey so far and the way ahead.

Expressing his desire to work in a film directed by Karan Johar, Angad said, "It will be great. I want to work with him. I want to be in a position where I can work with such an established director. He is one of the best filmmakers in our country. He has made such big films. I have been fortunate to work with him as a producer in Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl and a couple of years back in a film titled Ungli. I feel that the way you get projected, you get showcased as an actor in a Dharma film, is just phenomenal. Working with Karan Johar is on every actor's wishlist and I am not the only one."

We asked him if his main focus is to work on OTT platform or in movies, "I feel a good role is a good role whichever platform it is whether it is OTT or movies. It is the opportunities we get, I have got some wonderful opportunities. Like Pink, Soorma, The Zoya Factor, Tiger Zinda Hai and now Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl, so I think that it depends. You have to try and pick as diverse roles as possible, whether it is OTT or films. Today, actors are exploring both genres, like RajKummar Rao, Pankaj Tripathi, Ali Fazal. I have done Inside Edge on an OTT platform. So, these are the names exploring both genres. I feel that OTT is both present and the future," said the actor.

Angad's father Bishan Singh Bedi is a former Indian cricketer. Talking about not following in his father's footsteps and joining acting, he said, "Everybody has their own journey, I have had my own journey. I am still following my father's footsteps as far as his likes and concerns and his teachings. In my destiny if it was films then why would I not accept it with open arms? You have to find acceptance in every field that you are in. Films is something which I dreamt of and I was passionate about of being in. That dream has come true and I am now working towards exploring every single role with as much passion. I feel that I have been fortunate enough to be born in a cricketing family because my discipline comes from cricket and my teaching are from my father but I try and inculcate all that discipline in cinema now."

"Since childhood I wanted to be an actor. I used to watch Amitabh Bachchan's films, I used to see all his films at least four or five times. I have a full collection of all his films. I think it is because of him that not just me but millions of people in this country wish to be an artist, it is all thanks to him," Angad added.

On his role as cricketer in Inside Edge, Angad said, "Well, honestly, I have learned a lot from my dad. His teachings have made me the human being that I am. If Arvind Vashisht (his character in Inside Edge) has a DNA it is very close to my dad. I have tried to inculcate as much as the learning that I had as a child and even growning up into that character. My source of inspiration has always been my father."

Speaking about good/bad phases of his acting career, he said, "The best thing is that you get to showcase yourself as an artist, you get to live different lives as characters, the challenges you go through, sometimes you will be accepted and sometimes you will fail but then you never stop learning. Your best work according to you could be something else but according to the audience it is completely different. So, you can never have a correct judgment here, so you just literally live and die by the sword. I feel that all you got to do is keep moving forward and it is the biggest challenge here. Sometimes you feel that you have aced the film but it does not get the love of the audience or vice versa. Sometimes you feel no, this might not just work, and all of a sudden it becomes the biggest thing. You have to be okay with the success as well the failure. You have to keep your balance and just keep striving and moving forward and working hard."

Talking about his struggle from Pink to The Zoya Factor and Tiger Zinda Hai to his upcoming film, Angad said, "I am very fortunate. I have put in hours. I have stood in lines with three-four hundred people waiting to give a test. Finally, now, things are shaping up well. I have the blessing of my parents, of my family and also of the industry now because they have accepted me after Pink. I think 2016 was a game changer in my life when Pink happened. Now, people see me as a person who can be banked upon, on table my name does get discussed, sometimes I make the cut, sometimes I don't. But then the silver lining is that producers, filmmakers discuss your name and they do want to vouch for you, it is a great feeling."

Talking about working on a project that does not align with one's own beliefs and values, the actor said, "It is fine. For that matter, Kabir Singh is a film where I am sure Shahid Kapoor went into such a zone where he became so convincing as that boy, he did a phenomenal job. Then there is Kaminey, look at him in that. I am a big Shahid Kapor fan. Even RajKummar Rao in Bareilly Ki Barfi, he was playing two men in one body. Look at Ayushmann Khurrana, see where he is, he got Dream Girl where he talked in a woman's voice, now he is doing Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan, which is about same sex love. You have got to make people believe."

