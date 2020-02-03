Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Movies
1-min read

Working with Mahesh Bhatt An Enriching Experience, Says Aditya Roy Kapur

Aditya Roy Kapur will be starring in Mahesh Bhatt's upcoming directorial sequel Sadak 2 alongside Alia Bhatt, Sanjay Dutt, and Pooja Bhatt.

PTI

Updated:February 3, 2020, 1:24 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Image Courtesy: Aditya Roy Kapur Instagram
Image Courtesy: Aditya Roy Kapur Instagram

Actor Aditya Roy Kapur says working with Mahesh Bhatt on Sadak 2 was a great opportunity. The film, a sequel to 1991's Sadak, marks Bhatt's return as a director after 20 years.

Aditya revealed it was his co-star Alia Bhatt, who asked him to meet her filmmaker father for some work. But little did he know, he was going to get a chance to work with the director on his comeback film.

"Alia told me her dad wants to meet me for work, I agreed immediately. Bhatt Sahab took me through the film (Sadak 2), I said yes then and there, not left a chance like that to pass me by. It is once in a lifetime opportunity. I consider myself very fortunate to have worked with him," Aditya told PTI. The actor recalled interacting with Bhatt during the making of Aashiqui 2, which was produced by the filmmaker.

"I have interacted with him a lot during Aashiqui 2 but to interact with him in this dynamic of being a director and working under him as an actor was enriching," Aditya said Bhatt pushes his actors to give their best. "He is such a beautiful director to work with. He gets you into a certain emotional space and believes it is his job to get you there. It is a priceless thing to have as an actor for a director to come and explain it to you. He is an insightful and profound man that he can open up these windows in your mind just by talking to you and get you into that space. He is so selfless for you, so you do everything for him."

Sadak 2 also features Alia, and original stars Sanjay Dutt and Pooja Bhatt in lead. Produced by Mukesh Bhatt's Vishesh Films, the movie is scheduled to be released on July 10.

Follow @News18Movies for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram