Working With Rajkummar A Dream Come True For Shraddha Kapoor
Actress Shraddha Kapoor, who will share screen space with Rajkummar Rao for the first time in Stree, says working with him has been a dream come true for her.
Image: Yogen Shah
Actress Shraddha Kapoor, who will share screen space with Rajkummar Rao for the first time in Stree, says working with him has been a dream come true for her.
"It's the first time that I am doing a horror comedy. It was a lot of fun and Rajukummar Rao is such a fantastic actor. To work with him was a dream come true. I got so much to learn from him," Shraddha said on the sidelines of the 19th edition of the International Indian Film Academy (IIFA) Awards here.
Asked about her progress in the Saina Nehwal biopic, Shraddha told IANS: "I have finished shooting for 'Stree'. Now I am almost done shooting for Batti Gul Meter Chalu and I am shooting for Saaho. Those are the films are on floors right now. The Saina Nehwal biopic will happen later this year."
Set to make her Telugu debut in Prabhas-starrer Saaho, Shraddha says her co-actor is a gentleman with inspirational energy levels.
"He is such a gentleman, and an amazing human being. I think it translates in his energy on set and is so inspiring for everybody," she told IANS.
Saaho is being shot simultaneously in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu. It will showcase high-octane action sequences for which the makers are leaving no stone unturned.
The film also stars Neil Nitin Mukesh, Jackie Shroff, Mandira Bedi and Arun Vijay, among others. It is being produced by Vamsi, Pramod and Vikram of UV Creations.
