Working With Sujoy Ghosh a Dream Come True: Vikrant Massey
Actor Vikrant Massey finds it a dream come true to work under the direction of filmmaker Sujoy Ghosh, whose works he considers "masterpieces".
Vikrant in Star Plus' Teen Pehliyan, for which Ghosh has made a series of three telefilms.
"At first, I couldn't believe that I am part of a Sujoy Ghosh project. He is my inspiration and his movies are masterpieces. To work with him is a dream come true. He is a warm person and a director and producer who knows the characters well," he said in a statement.
Vikrant features in the story titled Copy.
"He taught me a lot of things and I am in awe of him and his work."
