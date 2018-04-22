GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Working With Sujoy Ghosh a Dream Come True: Vikrant Massey

Vikrant Massey finds it a dream come true to work under the direction of filmmaker Sujoy Ghosh, whose works he considers "masterpieces".

IANS

Updated:April 22, 2018, 10:52 AM IST
Actor Vikrant Massey finds it a dream come true to work under the direction of filmmaker Sujoy Ghosh, whose works he considers "masterpieces".

Vikrant in Star Plus' Teen Pehliyan, for which Ghosh has made a series of three telefilms.

"At first, I couldn't believe that I am part of a Sujoy Ghosh project. He is my inspiration and his movies are masterpieces. To work with him is a dream come true. He is a warm person and a director and producer who knows the characters well," he said in a statement.

Vikrant features in the story titled Copy.

"He taught me a lot of things and I am in awe of him and his work."

