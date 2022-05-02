'Workout With BTS' is a Prank, Sad ARMYs Tweet as Videos Do Not Feature Any Member From the Band

When K-pop band BTS’ entertainment agency HYBE dropped Workout with BTS project, fans of the septet were under the impression that the members of the boy band would be sharing their fitness routine. However, that seemed to be just a fantasy since the reality is far from fans’ wild imagination. Those who tuned in to watch Workout with BTS, unfortunately, could not see the seven members of the band sweating it out in the gym but some other fitness trainers who were teaching some exercises to keep the ARMY fit.

Fans of the Grammy-nominated band shared their take on the disappointment that they experienced on Twitter. Many fans shared their “expectations versus reality” version of Workout with BTS.

workout with bts expectation be like: pic.twitter.com/neTFoZxCuj— mica⁷ • achi day ♡ (@GODBLESSKINGBTS) May 2, 2022

As one fan tweeted, “We all thought workout with BTS would be BTS themselves demonstrating the exercise.”

we all thought workout with bts would be bts themselves demonstrating the exercise- ✋ pic.twitter.com/046kiBfosv— CL⁷ (@mochigiggles) May 2, 2022

Workout with BTS is a five-day fitness program that is part of BTS’ educational projects with HYBE EDU. The South Korean artists also participate in certain cooking and fashion videos that are shared by HYBE’s YouTube channel. Considering their recent merchandise creation project and gaming project, fans were quite excited to see the members delve into another project initiated by HYBE.

However, not seeing Jungkook, Jimin, V, J-Hope, RM, Suga, and Jin in the workout video certainly got fans disappointed. As one fan put it on Twitter, “No cause when they said ‘workout with BTS’ I was thinking Namjoon standing in front of the camera in his gym clothes.”

no cause when they said “workout with BTS” i was thinking namjoon standing in front of the camera in his gym clothes … #WORKOUTwithBTS pic.twitter.com/u1Oh8FglPB— Jess⁷ is missing bts ♡ (@MiSolHobii) May 2, 2022

Another user dubbed the project a “prank” as the tweet read, “Workout with BTS is a prank. Thought BTS will be the one to show us the workout routine you know.”

Workout with BTS is a prank thought @BTS_twt will be the one to show us the workout routine y'know — Seokjinielicious (@wwh_seokjinssi) May 2, 2022

Another fan commented, “Workout with BTS but not BTS in the video. Literally, a lady explaining the workout.”

workout with bts but not bts in the video. literally a lady explaining the workout pic.twitter.com/GUakq7XiQZ— marie⁷ I MISS JIMIN (@marie_minggukie) May 2, 2022

One fan expressed disappointment in a tweet that read, “I was excited for Workout With BTS because I thought we'll be seeing the members working out, but it's a whole another person teaching us the workout. I'm crying, gonna put my makeup on.”

