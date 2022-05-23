World Boxing Champion Nikhat Zareen Wants This Diva to Star in Her Biopic

It was a proud moment for Indians, when on May 19, Nikhat Zareen won the World Boxing Championships in Turkey, to become the fifth woman from the country to be crowned world champion. She has been in the news since, with congratulatory messages pouring in from all around the country and recently Bollywood star Salman Khan also tweeted a congratulatory message for her. In one of the many interviews she appeared in after her win, she said that she would like Alia Bhatt to star in her biopic.

It’s been raining biopics in Bollywood for a few years. The lives of legendary sportsmen have been presented on the big screen in the form of movies like Bhaag Milkha Bhaag, Mary Kom, MS Dhoni: The untold story and the most recent ’83.

So, it would come as no surprise if Bollywood made one on Nikhat Zareen after her historic medal. She was asked about the same in a recent interview and she said that if a biopic was ever made on her, she would want Alia Bhatt to play her character.

She said she was fond of Alia, particularly of her dimples. In another interview, Nikhat also acknowledged that she loved to watch Bollywood films and expressed her love and admiration for Salman Khan.

Alia Bhatt is not unfamiliar with playing characters based on real life. Her most recent flick Gangubai Kathiawadi had her slip into the role of the eponymous character, which was based on Gangubai Harjivandas.

Before that, Alia Bhatt played the role of Indian spy Sehmat Khan in Meghna Gulzar’s spy thriller Raazi. Some of her upcoming projects include Brahmastra, Darlings and Rocky aur Rani ki Prem Kahani.

