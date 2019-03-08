LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
2-min read

World Celebrates International Women's Day, 'Badla' and 'Captain Marvel' Release in Theaters

Karan Johar unveils the character posters of Alia Bhatt, Madhuri Dixit and Sonakshi Sinha from 'Kalank', Amitabh Bachchan reveals why he made a mistake by sharing a throwback photo.

News18.com

Updated:March 8, 2019, 8:10 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
World Celebrates International Women's Day, 'Badla' and 'Captain Marvel' Release in Theaters
Karan Johar unveils the character posters of Alia Bhatt, Madhuri Dixit and Sonakshi Sinha from 'Kalank', Amitabh Bachchan reveals why he made a mistake by sharing a throwback photo.
Loading...
On International Women's Day, the world celebrated womanhood. As we move towards more equality and better opportunities for women in every field, we recognise their achievements, strengths and determination.

Bollywood also pitched in the effort to honour achievements of the women in the film industry, and outside of it. Karan Johar unveiled the character posters of the #WomenofKalank, while giving a brief description of Alia Bhatt's Roop, Madhuri Dixit's Bahaar Begum and Sonakshi Sinha's Satya. The women stunned the audience in their period looks from the film. Also, Ashwini Kalsekar opened up about her journey in the film industry and the real-life impact of her vile women characters on people.

On the movies release front, Bollywood's Badla, starring Amitabh Bachchan and Taapsee Pannu, released today, alongside Marvel's much anticipated film Captain Marvel. The films will compete with each other at the ticket window during the upcoming days. In a different news, Amitabh revealed why he feels that it was a "huge mistake" on his part to share a photo in which he was wearing swimming trunks.

This and more from the world of entertainment and lifestyle follow.

Bollywood personalities celebrated International Women's Day in their own way. In an Instagram post, actress Vidya Balan urged everyone to love themselves, Sonam Kapoor featured in Variety's Women's Impact Report 2019 and Kartik Aaryan used a meme from Baahubali to post a light-hearted wish for his mother.

Read: International Women's Day: Kartik Aaryan Uses Hilarious Baahubali Meme to Wish His Mother

Also read: Vidya Balan on International Women’s Day: Let’s Not Wait to Become Thinner or Fairer

Also read: International Women's Day: Sonam Kapoor Features In Variety's Women's Impact Report 2019

Also read:International Women’s Day: Behind Every Vamp is a Very Strong Woman, Says Ashwini Kalsekar

After releasing three character posters yesterday, featuring Sanjay Dutt, Varun Dhawan and Aditya Roy Kapur as the #MenofKalank, on International Women's Day, Karan Johar unveiled posters of the female star cast featuring Alia Bhatt, Madhuri Dixit and Sonakshi Sinha.

Read: 'Kalank' First Look: Alia Bhatt, Madhuri Dixit and Sonakshi Sinha Stun as Women in Red

Badla and Captain Marvel have released in the theaters and while Badla promises to deliver the thrills, Brie Larson is sure to pack a punch in Marvel's first female led superhero film. On the streaming service Amazon Prime Video, Zoya Akhtar and Reema Kagti's show Made in Heaven has also dropped. Read our reviews before you watch the films or the TV series this week.

Read: Badla Movie Review: Taapsee Pannu Holds Her Ground Against Amitabh Bachchan

Also read: Captain Marvel Movie Review: Brie Larson Channels Her Rage and Wins Hearts

Also read: Made In Heaven Review: Amazon Prime’s Sensational Yet Engaging Series

Also see: Captain Marvel Cut To Cut Movie Review



Amitabh Bachchan, who often treats his fans to snapshots of some of his treasured memories by sharing photographs on social media, feels it was a "huge mistake" on his part to share one in which he was wearing swimming trunks.

Read: Amitabh Bachchan Says He Made a Huge Mistake by Posting Photo in Swimwear on Twitter

Check back tomorrow for more news from the world of films and fashion.

Follow @News18Movies for more








Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram