World Cup 2019: Farhan Akhtar-Anil Kumble Score Least in 60-second Challenge, Fans Disheartened

@FarOutAkhtar @anilkumble1074 aap dono mil k bus 19 run, kyu jaate ho naam kharab krne usse aacha nai jate... — Ankit Prakash (@AnkitAtDell) May 30, 2019

our team was not strong, who chooses farhan akhtar in for cricket 🙄 — Piyush kalhan (@kalhan_piyush) May 30, 2019

Dear @FarOutAkhtar and @anilkumble1074, just shameful what you did today! 😜 — Tyrion for the throne (@tyrionforiront1) May 30, 2019

WRT Last RT, of course India came last in the celebrity six-hitting challenge. England sent Kevin Pietersen. We sent... Anil Kumble & Farhan Akhtar. https://t.co/CacBDJjj7Y — Sahil Rizwan (@SahilRiz) May 30, 2019

@FarOutAkhtar bhare bazar beijjati kra di

19 runs

Gye to the pure style me — abhishek (@15893abhi) May 30, 2019

The 2019 ICC World Cup kick-started on May 29, with an exhilarating opening ceremony held in London. The ceremony saw the likes of former Indian skipper Anil Kumble and Bollywood actor Farhan Akhtar representing India in a game of gully cricket.A game of cricket, called the 60-second challenge, was organised in which a team of two players--one cricketer and one celebrity--of the 10 participating teams took part. The teams had to score as many runs as possible in the given sixty seconds. Former Australia batsman David Boon came in as the umpire for this game.India which was represented by Anil Kumble and Farhan Akhtar managed to score only 19 runs from their 60 seconds, the least runs among the 10 teams competing for cricket world cup title this year.While England, represented by Kevin Pietersen and Chris Hughes- co-founder of Facebook emerged as the winners with a total score of 74. Australia’s Brett Lee and Pat Cash, a former Tennis player stood at the second position with 69 runs.Soon after the opening ceremony was concluded, unhappy fans took to Twitter to vent out their anger. While one of the fans wrote, "Our team was not strong, who chose Farhan Akhtar for cricket", another compared the actor with Malala Yousafzai who represented team Pakistan with Azhar Ali and scored 38 runs. The user wrote, "FarOutAkhtar that's how you play, just put 19 with a legend like @anilkumble1074. Even @Malala put a decent score." (sic)Afghanistan -52Sri Lanka - 43West Indies - 47Bangladesh - 22Pakistan -38Australia - 69New Zealand - 32South Africa - 48India - 19England - 74Follow @News18Movies for more