World Day Against Child Labour: Ayushmann Khurrana Highlights Issue

Actor Ayushmann Khurrana, who is Unicef’s celebrity advocate for their global campaign EVAC (Ending Violence Against Children), has spoken about the practice of child labour as a total violation of child rights, on the occasion of World Day Against Child Labour on Saturday.

“Child labour robs children of their childhood and is a complete violation of their rights. Covid-19 has made children, especially girls and migrant children, more vulnerable, exposing them to greater risks. Closure of schools, increased violence at home, death of parents, and job loss within families is driving children to child labour," Ayushmann said.

“Join hands to prevent this from happening. Advocate for social protection schemes for the poorest families. Highlight that all children should safely go back to schools when they re-open. Dial ChildLine 1098 if you see any child in distress," he appealed to all.

He also took to his Instagram account to spread awareness on the same. Sharing a picture of a family of five, he wrote, “The #COVID19 pandemic has affected children’s lives in unimaginable ways, exposing the most vulnerable to many risks including child labour."

“Call 1098 if you see a child in distress. Protect them from violence and abuse and from dropping out of school", he concluded his note adding the hashtags EndChildLabour2021 and ForEveryChild.

