World Environment Day: Arjun Kapoor's One Wish For The Earth is to Curb Use of Plastic

Arjun Kapoor has shared his one wish for the Earth on World Environment Day, propagating reduction of use of plastic in daily life as a move to fight climate change. The 'Panipat' actor posted a video on Instagram, joining Bhumi Pednekar as a climate warrior.

The 34-year-old actor is the latest Bollywood name to join the list of celebrities who have come forward to support Bhumi's initiative 'Climate Warrior', which urges leaders from the entertainment industry to express what is the 'one wish they have for the Earth.'

Arjun's video message on Instagram is in support of the campaign and shared his wish of reducing the use of plastic that causes hazardous of bad effect on the environment. "Let's reduce the use of plastic on a day to day basis. We have already caused a lot of harm unknowingly and knowingly in some cases," he said and explained how our marine lives are also being affected by the plastic use.

He concluded the video with a question, "Small changes matter. I'm a climate warrior, are you?"

"This #WorldEnvironmentDay, my #OneWishForTheEarth is we curb using plastic and help protect planet Earth. Let's all become more conscious of our actions and be #ClimateWarriors! Thanks @bhumipednekar for spreading awareness on climate conservation," he posted alongwith the video.

Bhumi responded, "Thank you so much @arjunkapoor We totally need to be more responsible about our use of plastic :) Thank you for your support."

