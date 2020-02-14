World Famous Lover: 5 Reasons Why You Can’t Miss Vijay Deverakonda's Film

Telugu superstar Vijay Deverakonda is back again with his next, titled World Famous Lover. The movie comes as a special Valentine’s Day 2020 treat for all Vijay fans. Directed by Kranthi Madhav, the film also stars Raashi Khanna, Aishwarya Rajesh, Catherine Tresa and Izabelle Leite in pivotal roles.

Here are five reasons why you should watch the film:

1. Deverakonda has been starred in a number of romantic movies, making a certain image for himself. To break this stereotype, the actor had announced that World Famous Lover will be his last love story, at least for the next two to three years. This might leave his fans disheartened, but also makes this movie much more so special.

2. The story is not about the actor falling for a girl and doing everything impossible to get her love. The plot revolves around four love stories: husband and wife, union worker and boss, a man and a pilot and a story between two college sweethearts.

3. The makers have carefully kept the plot under wrap for long. If you want to know what exactly is going on in the film and how do the different love stories unwind, you should book the movie’s ticket right away.

4. The last but not the least, the movie is about Vijay Deverakonda. The actor has successfully delivered his movies on theatres, without leaving any scope for disappointment. For the charisma and the persona of Vijay, the movie is a must-watch.

5. Aishwarya Rajesh, who has already won millions of hearts with her films like Kaaka Muttai, Kanaa, Vada Chennai, is making her debut in Tollywood with World Famous Lover.

