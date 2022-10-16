World Food Day 2022: Saanand Verma, Aasif Sheikh And More Talk About Their Favourite Local Cuisines

Culinary diversity is one of India’s most important treasures. Each region has its distinctive culinary characteristics and numerous traditional dishes. Celebrating World Food Day, TV actor Saanand Verma, Aasif Sheikh, Neha Sharma and many more list down their favourite street foods in their hometowns.

About Maharashtrian cuisine, Neha Joshi shares, “Maharashtra’s food culture is very diverse. Despite its diversity, Maharashtra cuisine features a strong presence of spices, tamarind, coconut, and kokum. Do not forget to indulge in the various delectable delights in the state. Vada Pav, my favourite Mumbai delicacy, is the most enticing. The shallow-fried vadas with extra green spicy chutney inside are a divine combination with an unusual flavour. Misal Pav is another popular pav preparation that I enjoy. Spicy, tangy lentil curry with pav (bread) is delicious. ”

“In Maharashtra, you will find different types of Misal Pav depending on where it’s from, such as Nashik Misal, Mumbai Misal, and Puneri Misal, and believe me, I have tried them all. However, my all-time favourite is homemade delicacies like Varan – Bhat with toop (Ghee) and lemon, Puran Poli, ukhadhche modak and chicken rassa, mutton rassa with bhakri and fried fish,” she adds.

About Madhya Pradesh’s street food, Kamna Pathak who is known for playing Rajesh in Happu Ki Ultan Paltan shared, “Madhya Pradesh’s cuisine has a lot of variety. People start their days with tasty poha and jalebi, available in every city. The Khatta Samosa, Moong Bhajiya, and Indori Namkeen are delectable. The food court at Sarafa Market is exceptional. The mildly spiced Churmura should not be missed on your next visit to the city. Sweets are my weakness, and whenever I visit my hometown, I cannot stop myself from gorging on amazing gulab jamuns and Kulfi Faluda.”

Talking about Delhi’s cuisine, Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai star Aasif Sheikh shares, “Delhi is a melting pot of various cultures that enrich the variety of the gastronomic range in the city. The city has some of the best types of cuisines and iconic places to eat. Delhi is famous for its Parathas, Chaat, Butter Chicken, Kebabs, Chole Bhature, Biryani, Rolls, Nihari, Momos, and a wide variety of traditional sweets. I am a big foodie, and I eat everything I crave whenever I am in Delhi.

Sharing what he likes about Delhi food the most, he says, “To start with, Chicken Haleem Biryani with caramelised onions and green chillies is something I never miss. Also, the halwa paratha from Nizamuddin Lane in Delhi is my all-time favourite. It combines sweet and savoury halwa paratha topped with candied fruits (tutti frutti). But your visit to the city will be incomplete if you don’t try the chole kulcha, aloo tiki chaat, gol gape, and the variety of parathas they serve. The list is endless. There are so many places that it is difficult to list down everything. I miss Delhi food and make it a point to indulge in an ambrosial meal whenever I visit the city.”

Talking about her favourite foods in Chandigarh, Happu Ki Ultan Paltan star Charrul Malik said, “Blending the best of both Punjab’s and Haryana’s food, Chandigarh has a thriving culinary scene and is famous across the country. Khalsa Dhaba is one of the most popular dhabas in Chandigarh and offers delicious stuffed paranthas, Dal Makhani, Paneer butter masala, chana masala, and matka kulfi. It is a heavenly treat for all food lovers like me. Then there is mashed saag and crisp roti in a perfect blend. It is a must-try. Each bite and the extra butter on your plate define Punjabi Pride and elevate the dish to new heights (laughs).”

Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai’s Vidisha Srivastava talked about Uttar Pradesh’s cuisine, and shares, “Uttar Pradesh has a wide range of chaat options to choose from while visiting the city. It’s the Batti Chokha dish, which is popular worldwide. It is a traditional dish that consists of a round wheat baati and chokha made of mashed potatoes, brinjal, and tomatoes served with chaat masala, green chutney, and desi ghee. The battis are baked in mud ovens, giving them a distinct aroma and flavour. It is my all-time favourite, along with Baati Chokha, Aloo Poori, Khasta kachori, and Banarasi tamatar chaat.”

Vidhisha adds, “I am from Varanasi, and the city has a delectably rich cuisine tradition – from steaming kachoris and jalebis to refreshing lassi and thandais. One dish you only get in Varanasi is Maliyoo garnished with saffron and pistachios at Godowlia market, and it is a must-try! The city has one of the most fantastic places to eat, and I make it a point to visit these places with my friends and family whenever I am here.”

So, if you have not tried these local cuisines across different states yet, you are truly missing something!

