World Food Day: Nehha Pendse Loves Mumbai Delicacies, Shrenu Parikh Enjoys Gujarati Dishes

Saturday marks World Food Day. India is known for its diversity, not just in culture and tradition but also in cuisines. Every region has its unique food preparation traditions and ingredients that create special local dishes. On the occasion, some of Indian television’s most popular celebrities opened up about their favourite dishes, as well as local cuisines and eateries.

Nehha Pendse who stars as Anita Bhabi in Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai shared, “I am a true Mumbai chi Mulgi and enjoy a variety of local delicacies right from my childhood. The mouth-watering puran polis, masala bhaat, bhelpuri, and ragda pattice have always been my favourites. Though I try avoiding refined flour as part of my regular diet, on my cheat days the above-mentioned top my food preference list.”

Piyush Sahdev aka Inspector Rathore Mauka-E-Vardaat – Operation Vijay also opened up about his favorite food. “Whenever someone asks me about Delhi, the first thing that pops up in my mind is the food. Some of my favourites include Chole Bhature, Chaats, Parathas, Bhelpuri, and Aloo Tikki. Every nook and corner of Delhi has something unique to offer. Some iconic food places in Delhi are Paranthe Wali Gali, Chandni Chowk, Jama Masjid, Pandara Road stalls, Bengali Market, CR Park, Khao Galis in Karol Bagh, Momos Lane at Chanakyapuri, Connaught Place,” he said.

Farhana Fatema aka Shanti Mishra of Aur Bhai Kya Chal Raha Hai said, “Lucknow caters the best Awadhi cuisine in the world! The city is considered to be a foodie’s paradise. Right from Kebabs to Biryanis to mouth refreshing paans, Lucknow has everything that to satiate a foodie’s craving. Living in Lucknow has been a delight for me as I get to taste a plethora of variety, flavours, and endless delicacies.”

Actor Kamna Pathak aka Rajesh of Happu Ki Ultan Paltan shared, “The best thing about the city of Indore is the unique mouth-watering menu it offers. My favourites are the sweet and savoury poha jalebi, sour and tangy khatta samosa, mava bati and the mighty jalebas. In fact, I miss binging on to Bhutte ka Kees and Moong bhajiyas with a hot cup of chai. But whenever I get a chance to visit the city, I try to make the most of it by reliving those days with my friends and family.”

Shrenu Parikh aka Genda of Ghar Ek Mandir-Kripa Agrasen Maharaja Ki says, “Being a Gujarati, I am an ardent food lover and Ahmedabad, the food hub of Gujarat, has everything delicious to offer. Some of the most delicious and mouth-watering street food items that I still crave for are Dalvada, Samosa, Khakra, Chowda Fadi and Bhonghda Bateka. Every foodie must visit this food paradise.”

Meanwhile, Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai, Mauka-E-Vardaat – Operation Vijay, Aur Bhai Kya Chal Raha Hai, Happu Ki Ultan Pultan and Ghar Ek Mandir-Kripa Agrasen Maharaja Ki air on &TV.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.