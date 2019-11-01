World Forever Changed by Car Wreck, Says Kevin Hart
Kevin Hart suffered a serious back injury when the vintage muscle car he was riding in crashed nearly two months ago in California.
Image Courtesy: Twitter/Kevin Hart
Comedian Kevin Hart says his “world was forever changed” after he suffered a serious back injury when the vintage muscle car he was riding in crashed nearly two months ago in California.
In a video posted Tuesday night on Instagram, the 40-year-old thanked his family and friends and reflected on how he now sees life differently.
Hart says not to take today for granted.
The video shows Hart struggling to walk and doing physical therapy with a scar on his back.
Hart says he’s “thankful for life” and is looking forward “to an amazing 2020.”
The California Highway Patrol said the man driving Hart’s 1970 Plymouth Barracuda accelerated recklessly and lost control on Sept. 1. The car careened down an embankment and slammed into a tree. No one was wearing seat belts.
