World Health Day: Bollywood Celebrities You Need to Follow for Fitness Inspiration
On this World Health Day on Saturday, we bring you a list of celebrities who can be your fitness inspiration as you decide to lead a healthy and fit life.
On this World Health Day on Saturday, we bring you a list of celebrities who can be your fitness inspiration as you decide to lead a healthy and fit life.
Bollywood celebrities often end up being the inspiration for the youth- health, fitness, beauty and fashion among other things are the most followed of them. On this World Health Day on Saturday, we bring you a list of celebrities who can be your fitness inspiration as you decide to lead a healthy and fit life.
Ranveer Singh: The actor who easily transforms himself into a beast from the lanky guy in Gully Boy, often uploads several fitness videos and pictures of his transformation, thus inspiring his over 11 million followers.
Katrina Kaif: Katrina, might not have impressed with her acting skills, but is well known for performing her own stunts. Her feed boasts of her detailed and intense workout sessions.
Vidyut Jammwal: Jammwal is a true fitness freak, regularly keeping his fans updated about his workout and fitness regime.
Yami Gautam: Yami’s toned physique has always been a point of envy. And if her Instagram account is anything to go by, she truly believes in the mantra of staying fit come what may.
Tiger Shroff: Tiger Shroff, Bollywood’s very own Taekwondo black belt, has been inspiring his fans with his martial arts and agility since day one. A true fitness expert, he has even trained Aamir Khan during his preparation for Dhoom 3.
Alia Bhatt: Alia keeps her fans updated on her day to day workouts that vary from freehand exercises to headstands. Her Instagram stories also offer a fun peek into her fit and active lifestyle.
Fatima Sana Shaikh: This Dangal fame actress sure packed a punch in her wrestling game in the movie, but her instagram too proves she's one badass when it comes to personal fitness. She's often seen uploading pictures of her training, action and her workout sessions with her co-star Sanya Malhotra.
