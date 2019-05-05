Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

World Laughter Day: 6 Films You Should Watch to Tickle Your Funny Bones

Here is a list of evergreen comedies, which will surely make you smile and help you feel better on a sombre day. Happy laughing!

Trending Desk

Updated:May 5, 2019, 10:53 AM IST
Envisioned by Dr Madan Kataria in Mumbai, India, World Laughter Day was first celebrated on May 10, 1998. The benefits of laughter are many. From protection from emotional issues like depression and anxiety to improving heart health, laughter indeed is one of the best medicines.

One of the best ways to bring a little laughter into our lives is by watching lighthearted films which inadvertently make us smile.

Here is a list of six such evergreen comedies, which will surely make you smile and help you feel better on a sombre day. Happy laughing!

Andaz Apna Apna
The 1994 Rajkumar Santoshi directorial saw Aamir Khand and Salman Khan in lead roles. The film revolves around two slackers running after the affections of an heiress, and in the process becoming protectors from the villain.

Hera Pheri
The 2000 Bollywood comedy saw Sunil Shetty, Akshay Kumar, Paresh Rawal and Tabu play out a comedy of errors. Considered to be a cult classic, the film also has a sequel Phir Hera Pheri.

Golmaal (film series)
Directed by Rohit Shetty and starring an ensemble cast of Ajay Devgn, Arshad Warsi and Tusshar Kapoor, the film is considered to be the sixth-highest grosser of all times in Indian cinema. The franchise has over four films to its credit till date.

Chupke Chupke
Another cult classic, the 1975 film saw Dharmendra, Amitabh Bachchan, Sharmila Tagore and Jaya Bachchan (then Bhaduri) in the pivotal roles. The film sees a newlywed husband playing a practical joke on his wife's family and is remembered for its comic timings.

Gol Maal
The 1979 Bollywood comedy directed by Hrishikesh Mukherjee saw Amol Palekar playing the role of a recent college graduate who finds a job with Bhavani Shankar (Utpal Dutt), who believes that a man without moustache lacks character. When he gets caught by his boss, he has to invent a twin brother and a parallel story and comedy ensues.

Jaane Bhi Do Yaaro
Kundan Shah's 1983 film had an ensemble cast of Naseeruddin Shah, Om Puri, Pankaj Kapur, Satish Kaushik among others. The film saw two friends attempting to start their own photo studio who come across criminals and must fight them to bring justice.

