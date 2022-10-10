World Mental Health Day 2022: Tamasha to Dear Zindagi, 6 Bollywood Films That Portrayed Mental Health Problems

Mental health is equally important as physical health and there's a plethora of Bollywood movies that highlight the sensitive issue through their plots. Be it tackling dyslexia in Taare Zameen Par or losing oneself due to societal constraints in Tamasha, there are several movies that showcase the extraordinary stories of those suffering from mental illness and serve as an inspiration. On World Mental Heath Day 2022, we have compiled a few Bollywood movies that touch upon several sensitive issues on mental health and wellbeing.

Tamasha

Directed by Imtiaz Ali, Tamasha outlines the journey of Ved who has lost himself in trying to follow the accepted conventions of society. Starring Ranbir Kapoor and Deepika Padukone, the central theme of the film raise awareness about the loss of self suffered by an individual as they grow up. Tamasha chronicles the love story of Ved and Tara who hide their real identities and fall in love in Corsica. When Tara returns to Delhi and meets a new Ved, they hit a rock bottom. The story is about Ved finding himself back again.

Dear Zindagi

Helmed by Gauri Shinde, Dear Zindagi is a coming-of-age drama movie featuring Shah Rukh Khan and Alia Bhatt in the lead roles. After facing a series of downfalls in her relationship and career, Kiara hits rock bottom and begins to suffer from insomnia. She takes help from a psychologist to redeem her free spirit and also gain a new perspective on her life.

A Death in the Gunj

The Konkona Sensharma debut directorial is one of the finest films that showcase depression. The film is about Shutu, played by Vikrant Massey, and shows very closely how he falls deeper into void of depression, finally ending his life. The way it has been shot heightens the effect, and would stay with the audience for a long time.

Atrangi Re

This recent Aanand L Rai film, starring Dhanush, Sara Ali Khan and Akshay Kumar in the lead, showcases how a traumatic incident from the past had made Sara Ali Khan’s character hallucinate and imagine someone. The film showcases schizophrenia, and while many thought that the treatment could have been shown better, it is one of those films that shows the effect childhood trauma can have on an individual.

Heroine

The Kareena Kapoor starrer film, directed by Madhur Bhandarkar, was about the volatile nature of the film industry and how much it can affect those who are a part of it. But underlying in the film were issues like bipolar disorder, childhood trauma, and depression. Much like Fashion, it showed how the competitive nature of the glamour world can spiral an individual into the darkness of depression.

Bhool Bhulaiyaa

The OG Bhool Bhulaiyaa, starring Akshay Kumar, Vidya Balan and Shiny Ahuja, was one of the well-made psychological thrillers of the time. One of the best things was Vidya Balan’s performance as Avni, who is said to be haunted by Manjulika’s ghost. However, it is later learnt that she suffers from dissociative identity disorder. Even though the treatment of the disorder in the film wasn’t liked by many, it was one of the few films to highlight this mental illness.

Read all the Latest Movies News and Breaking News here