World Music Day 2021: DJ Snake Recreates Viral Hit 'Enjoy Enjaami' with Tamil Artiste Dhee

This World Music Day, French record producer and DJ, William Grigahcine, known by his stage name DJ Snake, and Tamil artiste Dhee are coming together to release a new version of her popular Tamil independent track ‘Enjoy Enjaami’ as a part of Spotify’s Singles program in India. DJ Snake has re-imagined the smash hit, blending distinctive styles influenced by the sounds native to Tamil Nadu with electronic dance beats. It’s the first track from India for the Singles program, created in 2016, to provide artistes with an opportunity to re-record one of their existing songs or cover a song of their choice in a fresh way.

In the past, the program has brought together artistes from different music cultures to create something unique. The collaboration between DJ Snake and Dhee, the first Tamil artiste to feature in the program, adds to the other global collaborations featured as part of Spotify Singles, including SahBabii and Joji, Celine Dion and Chris Isaak, and R3HAB and GATTUSO.

“Anybody who knows me knows how special India is to me. I’m always listening and watching for what’s happening there. When I heard ‘Enjoy Enjaami’ for the first time I immediately knew I had to work on it. It was great working with Dhee and pushing the new wave of music culture, direct from India. This is the future," DJ Snake said.

Sharing her excitement about the collaboration, Dhee said, “I am so excited about being the first artiste from India to be a part of the Spotify Singles program and that too for my debut independent single. Can’t wait for everyone to hear what DJ Snake has recreated. It’s awesome!"

‘Enjoy Enjaami,’ the recent hit track by Dhee, rapper Arivu, and music director Santhosh Narayanan- released on AR Rahman’s artist-centric platform maajja- is a tribute to India’s ancestors and celebrates their spirit in coexisting with nature. As of today, the original track has amassed nearly 15 million streams on Spotify- a milestone for a Tamil independent single. DJ Snake, who has been in the spotlight of the global music stage, has been vocal for his love for India and its culture, and his inspiration has been seen across a few of his mega-hits such as ‘Lean On’ and ‘Magenta Riddim.’

