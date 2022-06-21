World Music Day: Kavita Seth Explains Why It's Better to Produce Music Independently | Exclusive

Kavita Seth’s Rangi Saari is on the top of everyone’s playlists these days. Before this song went viral, the singer has given several mesmerising and superhit songs including Iktara from the 2011 movie Wake Up Sid and Tum Hi Ho Bandhu from Deepika Padukone’s 2012 release Cocktail. On the occasion of the World Music Day, which is today i.e June 21, News18.com spoke to Kavita Seth on singing for films as well as producing music independently.

On being asked if the rise of independent music in recent times has really helped singers, Kavita Seth agreed. She explained that independent music is easily available and has therefore helped singers in increasing their reach. She also mentioned this has also helped all in getting the amount for their music that they actually deserve.

“People or artists who were not getting appreciation from the music labels are now able to release their independent music. I am not talking about myself, I am talking about everyone. So many times people say, ‘That guy has released a song, you must listen to his voice’. Why? Because it is available on every platform. I can listen. This has become easy. You get money on views,” she said.

Kavita further revealed how she used to receive a minimal amount from the big music labels as royalty and therefore the rise of independent music has made things transparent and better for her. “Earlier we never used to receive a royalty from big music labels. Maybe once in a year or in six months, we used to get a cheque of around Rs 5000 or Rs 10,000. What will we do with this? Today, things are independent and transparent. You can check how many people are listening to your songs and how much money you will get. I must say, things are very good now. You don’t have to pay something. Release your song independently. If somebody wants your song in a film, they can pay and take it. You get paid for your work. If nothing else, you’ll get genuine royalty,” she added.

“There are so many artists from small places across the country who are making great music. Now, they can also upload and distribute, we can listen to their music,” the singer said.

On being asked if she ever felt neglected by big music labels during the initial days of her career, Kavita agreed but also mentioned that she has decided to keep herself out of that ‘game’.

“When I entered the industry, I used to feel like that. Soon I realised that it is a different game and one should not get involved in it. If your music is good, they will run after you. Therefore my formula is different. I do not want to associate myself with any of the music labels. I am with everyone and I am neutral,” she shared.

Kavita Seth concluded by saying that creating music independently is a better option. “Independent karna zyada better hai,” she said.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News, watch Top Videos and Live TV JAC Board Exam Results Kerala Plus Two (+2) Results here.