World Music Day: Sushmita Sen Is All Hearts for Daughter Renee as She Sings Jab Saiyaan; Watch

Proud mom Sushmita Sen took to her social media handle and gave a shutout to her daughter Renee as she sang a melodious rendition of Jab Saiyaan from Alia Bhatt’s blockbuster film Gangubai Kathiawadi. Renee sang this beautiful unplugged rendition of the song on the occasion of World Music Day.

The Main Hoon Na actress took to Instagram and posted the melodious song for her fans to mark the World Music Day. The actress even added a message for her fans and why she shared the video with everyone. She wrote, “Our world needs music!!!❤️🎶💃🏻And I love this voice!!!😍😊.”

“#Sharing @reneesen47 #humming #unplugged #allheart 💋😇 So proud Shona!!!HAPPY WORLD MUSIC DAY!!!😀❤️🎶💃🏻 I love you guys!!! #duggadugga 🌈,” added Sushmita.

Check the post here:

Soon after the post was shared on the photo-sharing platform, scores of fans chimed into the comments section and showered compliments on the star kid.

While one fan wrote, “, I feel like I’m listening to the original singer. 🎤🎙️,” another fan added, “This is sooo beautiful. Each and every note was so so perfect. Much much love to Renee. Happy World Music Day❤.”

World Music Day was first observed in France in the year 1982. It was organised by the then French Minister of Culture, Jack Lange. It was on the Summer Solstice that Jack Lange came together with Maurice Fleuret and commenced the Fete de la Musique in Paris. It is also why World Music Day is alternatively known as Fete de la Musique. Fleuret was the main man behind initiating and organising the World Music Day. He was a French composer, music journalist, and radio producer by profession.

After France recognised this as an event, it became a global festival, and countries including India, Italy, Brazil, Japan, China, United States, Mexico, Canada, Malaysia, Greece, Russia, Ecuador, Australia, Peru, the UK, also observed the day in a similar capacity. Today, hundreds of cities celebrate this day with great enthusiasm.

To celebrate this day, people from music backgrounds, both veterans and budding artists, come out to showcase their talent. On this day, free concerts are organised for everyone to attend. It is a massive cultural exchange and also brings society closer.

Here’s wishing everyone a happy World Music Day!

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News , watch Top Videos and Live TV here.