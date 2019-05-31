Take the pledge to vote

2-min read

World No Tobacco Day: 10 Bollywood Celebs Who Quit Smoking for Good

As WHO celebrates World No Tobacco Day on May 31, let’s get some inspiration from these Bollywood celebs who quit smoking and started leading a healthy life.

Trending Desk

Updated:May 31, 2019, 10:21 AM IST
World No Tobacco Day: 10 Bollywood Celebs Who Quit Smoking for Good
Smoking can turn out to be a deadly addiction, affecting the lives of many. Smoking, actively or passively, claims a lot of lives every year, sometimes causing irreparable damages. As WHO celebrates World No Tobacco Day on May 31, let’s get some inspiration from these Bollywood celebs who quit smoking and started leading a healthy life. Do not wait for inspiration or excuse to quit smoking. If your idols can, even you can!

Salman Khan

Bollywood’s Bhai Salman Khan was once a chain smoker, but a nerve illness changed his life. After suffering from a painful facial nerve disorder Trigeminal neuralgia, which also develops suicidal tendencies, Salman Khan gave up smoking, kicking the butt of the deadly habit.

Aamir Khan

Mr Perfectionist aka Aamir Khan quit smoking when his son Junaid and daughter Ira insisted him to give up smoking. After Azad Rao Khan’s birth in 2011, Aamir Khan initiated a healthier phase in his life.

Hrithik Roshan

Alike many people, Hrithik Roshan also encountered numerous unsuccessful attempts of giving up smoking. However, what really worked for him was Alan Carr’s 'Easy Way to Stop Smoking'.

Arjun Rampal

Hrithik Roshan not only gave up smoking but also helped his buddy Arjun Rampal to overcome the addiction. Alan Carr’s 'Easy Way to Stop Smoking' proved helpful to Arjun Rampal, who gave up smoking. The actor announced it on Twitter.

Ranbir Kapoor

The Tamasha star has been addicted to this habit for a long time. However, while shooting for Barfi, director Anurag Basu made him resist smoking, which eventually helped him quit it altogether. Ranbir’s mother Neetu Kapoor also encouraged him to refrain from smoking.

Konkana Sen Sharma

Once a chain smoker, Konkana Sen Sharma quit smoking when she was pregnant.

Ajay Devgn

Ajay’s wife Kajol lost her father to heart-attack, which made her worry about Ajay Devgn’s habit of smoking. It was on Kajol’s persuasion that Ajay gave up smoking.

Saif Ali Khan

Junior Nawab Pataudi almost lost his life to heart-attack, when he decided to quit smoking as well as abstain from drinking alcohol.

Fardeen Khan

After his father’s death that was caused due to smoking, Fardeen Khan decided to quit and led a healthy lifestyle instead.

Vivek Oberoi

His visit to a cancer hospital not only led him to quit smoking, but also become a WHO brand-ambassador for anti-smoking movement.

