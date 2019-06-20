World Refugee Day 2019: Meet Celebrity Supporters and Goodwill Ambassadors of UNHCR

World Refugee Day is observed on 20 June every year to raise awareness about the conditions and problems that refugees face in their lives. This day provides an opportunity to show globally that we all are with refugees. While many activists and organizations around the world have been raising their voice against the pathetic living conditions of refugees, many celebrity supporters and Goodwill Ambassadors have come out in support of UNHCR.

Here’s a list of some of the famous names who have contributed towards the cause of solving the refugee crisis:

Angelina Jolie

Oscar-winning actress, professional model, daughter of Academy Award-winning actor Jon Voight, Angelina Jolie needs no introduction as a humanitarian spokesperson. Jolie was recognized and named a UNHCR Goodwill Ambassador at UNHCR headquarters in Geneva in 2001 and she has been on field missions around the world. In 2005, Jolie was awarded the Global Humanitarian Award by the United Nations Association of the USA for her work with UNHCR and with refugees.

Ben Affleck

In 2008, Affleck directed a short film and public service announcement, “Gimme Shelter,” about the humanitarian crisis in the Democratic Republic of Congo. The film was utilized as a part of the UNHCR’s international campaign to aid those displaced by violence. He also supports 26 charities, including UNHCR’s Gimme Shelter Campaign.

Cara Delevingne

Actress and model Cara Delevingne has travelled to Uganda to support refugee girls’ education with Girl Up, the United Nations Foundation's the adolescent-girl campaign and the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR).

Mick Jagger

The celebrated musician supports the UNHCR’s Gimme Shelter Campaign. In 2008, UNHCR also launched a campaign, with the help of Ben Affleck and Sir Mick Jagger, to raise US$23 million to help displaced Congolese civilians.

Ben Stiller

Actor Ben Stiller has been named as the goodwill ambassador for the United Nations' refugee agency (UNHCR) for 2018. Stiller has also paid visits to Syrian refugees in Lebanon. He has been an advocate of refugee issues for long.

