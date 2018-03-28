World Theatre Day: Big B, Nawazuddin Soak In Theatre Mania as They Share Vintage Photographs of Their Old Plays

T 2756 - #WorldTheatreDay .. Sherwood College , Nainital 1956, School Annual play .. " The Happiest Day's of your Life " , a Girls School has a fire problem and shift to the Boy's School .. and chaos !! AB on phone playing Mr Pond, Principal of the Boys School. pic.twitter.com/nUNCLi5msA — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) March 27, 2018

As theatre-buffs gear up to celebrate World Theatre Day 2018, legendary actor Amitabh Bachchan surprised fans by sharing a picture of himself during a play in the year 1956. Big B took to Twitter to share a photo in which he can be seen smirking during a phone call. He further revealed in the caption that he was playing Mr Pond, a principal of a boys school. The play was titled 'The Happiest Day Of Your Life' and was performed during his college days.He captioned the vintage photograph as, "#WorldTheatreDay .. Sherwood College , Nainital 1956, School Annual play .. " The Happiest Day's of your Life " , a Girls School has a fire problem and shift to the Boy's School .. and chaos !! AB on phone playing Mr Pond, Principal of the Boys School."Meanwhile, Nawazuddin Siddiqui also shared a photograph of his first ever play in Mumbai which was directed by Shri Vaman Kendre. "I wish to rejuvenate all d gold & traditional forms like Gondhal, Jagran, Kirtan, Bharud, Dashavatar, Powada & lot many others. #WorldTheatreDay," he added.On the professional front, Big B is excited as the trailer of his upcoming film 102 Not Out is about to release. The film also stars Rishi Kapoor in a key role and the makers are leaving no stone unturned in making its trailer launch an anticipated event. Big B had taken to Twitter a day before to announce that only the ones who will be able to "hatch the egg" will catch the trailer."HATCH the egg and be the first one to CATCH the trailer of 102 Not Out!," he wrote alongside a poster announcement.